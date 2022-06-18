Former Meadville High School legendary baseball coach Bob Matthews had a major influence on many of his players in the 1970s – maybe none more than former captain and first baseman, Ray Horner.
“Obviously, my mother, father and now my wife and children are the most important people in my life, and then there is Bob,” said Horner, who graduated in 1980 and then became the community’s best-loved WMGW radio voice for many years before moving to Akron, Ohio, in 2000, and is now the morning host and program director at WAKR in Akron. “Bob has played a big role in my life. He impacted my life in so many ways.”
Horner knows he isn’t alone, and recently went to bat for his former skipper, as he organized a special ceremony to be held July 1 at 5:30 p.m. on the Eldred Glen diamond to honor the 77-year-old coaching legend, who now resides in Pittsburgh.
Matthews – who led the Bulldogs to 10 consecutive Section 2 championships during his dominating 1968-1980 tenure while compiling a 112-40 overall record – will be presented a plaque, and it will be permanently set up in the Bulldogs’ dugout.
“I have been thinking of a way to honor Coach for a few years,” said Horner, who has stayed in contact with Matthews throughout the years as they talk every week, and sometimes every day in a week. “He was so impactful to baseball in Meadville. He made Meadville baseball the place to be, and a lot of people knew that. He won and got the community excited about baseball. He impacted our lives through his teaching skills, and then his writings, speeches, and teachings of the Vietnam War (Matthews taught social studies). He really is a special person. My best friend.”
Horner was just warming up with the positive words on his former mentor …
“When you were in high school in the 1970’s, your goal was to play baseball for Bob, and he taught life lessons while coaching. He was a player’s coach, but also made you accountable. He carved the way for talent and the Eldred Glen field. Before Bob, the team played at ‘Rat’ lake, and he wasn’t going to stand for that.”
The relationship between Horner and Matthews didn’t start off the best way.
“I was cut from the team,” laughed Horner, referring to his freshman season.
Soon after, however, Matthews made his presence felt in Horner’s life. Permanently.
“After getting cut, I became the manager. He allowed me to hit in the cage and practice. He kept telling me that hard work will pay off. He taught me about hard work and being accountable. I went from a manager to a team captain. I really don’t know where I would be without some of his lessons.”
When did Horner realize Matthews had a strong interest in him?
“It started in high school. He took me under his wing on the team. We then worked together running the Bantam League program together and we have stayed in touch ever since. I think our friendship is strong because of the respect for each other and how it evolved through the years. I go and see him in Pittsburgh and make sure he has what he needs, like he did for me when I was younger.”
When told of the special ceremony, Matthews got choked up, “He was speechless,” said Horner. “He told me he can’t believe it and mentioned that it will be a high point for him.”
In a phone interview on Thursday, Matthews added, “I was very surprised and happy. I love Meadville baseball. I had a great time coaching my players. I have stayed in contact with a lot of my former players.”
When asked why his teams were so successful, Matthews said, “We had a great recreational program. A great feeder program. It also helped having some very talented players. We had good pitching, fast players, and a maniac coach in me.”
After leaving Meadville in 1980, Matthews continued his championship coaching DNA at Apex High School in Raleigh, N.C., winning several league championships while posting an eye-popping 411-70 overall record, before retiring in 2010.
Horner ended the interview with a great story:
“I took Bob to spring training (Horner goes to Goodyear, AZ yearly to report on the Cleveland Guardians) with me in the winter of 2019, just before the pandemic. We stayed up and talked baseball all day and all night … I loved every second. We then met up with Ed Mailliard (former Meadville Tribune city editor, sports writer, and award-winning photographer) and we rehashed old stories of the Hustlin’ ‘Dogs baseball. Bob may be older, but he does not forget a game … a call … a clutch hit … or his many players that he loves today.”
Mark your calendar, former Matthews-led baseball players: July 1, 5:30 p.m., Eldred Glen.
