The Cochranton Cardinals took on the Conneaut Eagles in a non-region high school boys basketball game at CASH, as the Cardinals won 62-33. The Eagles couldn’t handle the Cardinals' zone defense, specifically Landon Homa, who was relentless all night on the Eagles. The Cardinals took it 62-33.
With the loss against Cochranton, it makes it back-to-back home games with a loss of over 30 points for Conneaut, which lost to Meadville 77-45 on Tuesday.
The Cardinals zone was impenetrable, with Homa at the top of the key. Moving in unison, the Eagles weren’t able to crack the code. Homa finished with a game-high 22 points. Most of those points came off a steal, taking it all the way to the basket for the layup. If the Eagles did manage to get by him, teammate Wyatt Barzak met them at the point of attack; usually throwing the shot right back at them with a block.
“Landon hasn't played varsity basketball until this year, but he's been our most consistent player to start the year so far, so I'm really happy with him, really proud of him,” Cochranton head coach Phillip Canfield said. “He's little, but he's really athletic so it showed tonight, he got tips and he's fast he got out and got some easy buckets and got them going. He's really important for us and he's going to be going forward. To be able to handle the pressure that's gonna come when we get to the region games.”
It hasn’t been smooth sailing all season for the Cardinals, with a record of 2-3.
“I just think we started out the game with some enthusiasm finally," Canfield said. "We played pretty good defense. We got some turnovers early that led to easy baskets for us and we just built off that the rest of the way through."
“Today they actually played with some enthusiasm and tenacity today," Canfield added. "I’ve been on them for the first whole part of the year. It was the biggest thing we had blacked (enthusiasm) and they finally came out and did it. It was nice to see, finally. Hopefully over the course of this break. I got four or five guys injured. We can’t have very intense practices when we have guys out so hopefully we get those guys back and we get the flow of things again. It was a good win for us tonight without Jaiben, he's probably our best player, he was out tonight.”
Canfield and his team have big hopes for the season, but Canfield knows that they have some work to do.
“We want to compete for the Region Championship and see where we can go in District 10," Canfield said. "Right now we are not there. It's a work in progress and I tell them we just got to trend upward all year long. If the trend is upward we have to be playing good basketball in the last two weeks. It's easy, that's all that really matters.”