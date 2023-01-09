Caden Hinckley carved his name in the record books with another career milestone, as the Allegheny College senior forward joined the 1,000-point club in the Gators' 74-55 victory over Grove City College on Saturday afternoon.
Needing only seven points entering the Presidents' Athletic Conference (PAC) showdown with the Wolverines, Hinckley filled the stat sheet with a 13-point, 15-rebound double-double to go along with five assists, four blocks and one steal. He surpassed the 1,000-point plateau early in the second half with a transition bucket and added a cherry on top by converting the and-one.
While Hinckley added to his legacy, sharpshooters Ryan Lang and Luke Barker did their best to steal the show from the perimeter. Lang made seven 3-point field goals, tied for the second-most in a game in team history and paced all Gators with 27 points. Barker made five treys and padded his shooting numbers with a team-high six assists.
Trailing 16-14 nine minutes into the first half, Allegheny came alive with nine unanswered points to take the lead for good. Hinckley evened the score at 16-all, and Barker buried the go-ahead field goal on AC's ensuing possession. The Gators then stole the ball from Grove City and Isaiah Portis kept the rally alive with a 3-pointer of his own.
The Gators led by 11 at the break and kept the advantage in double figures for all but one-and-a-half minutes early in the second half.
The Gators will host Westminster College on Wednesday at 7:00 p.m. for a PAC matchup.
