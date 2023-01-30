Tool City Wrestling Tournament (copy)

Hunter Gould placed second in the 127-pound bracket at the Fred Bell tournament on Saturday.

 Meadville Tribune file photo

GROVE CITY — Conneaut junior Hunter Gould was Crawford County’s highest finisher at the Fred Bell wrestling tournament on Saturday at Grove City High School.

Gould placed second in the 127-pound bracket. Gould was 4-1 at the tournament.

Bishop McCort’s Jax Forrest beat Gould in an 18-8 major decision in the finals.

Fellow Conneaut wrestler Collin Hearn was third at 160. He was awarded third place after Glendale’s Zeke Dubler defaulted.

Meadville had three wrestlers — Jacoby Thompson, Ty Tidball and Ryder Say — place at the tournament.

Thompson, a freshman, lost in the quarterfinals, but won two bouts in the wrestle backs to earn a spot in the fifth-place match. Thompson beat Youngsville’s Logan McDonald 8-3 to take fifth.

Tidball placed sixth at 189 pounds and Say finished eighth in the 145-pound bracket.

Cambridge Springs placed two wrestlers on the medal stand. Senior Gunnar Gage placed third at 145 pounds.

Gage beat St. Mary’s Jaden Wehler 13-5 in the third-place bout.

Brody Beck placed eighth for the Blue Devils at 133 pounds.

Kyle Lantz, a senior for Cochranton, finished third at 107. Lantz lost to the eventual champion in the quarterfinals before beating Warren’s Adika Fiscus with a fall in the third-place bout.

