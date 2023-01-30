GROVE CITY — Conneaut junior Hunter Gould was Crawford County’s highest finisher at the Fred Bell wrestling tournament on Saturday at Grove City High School.
Gould placed second in the 127-pound bracket. Gould was 4-1 at the tournament.
Bishop McCort’s Jax Forrest beat Gould in an 18-8 major decision in the finals.
Fellow Conneaut wrestler Collin Hearn was third at 160. He was awarded third place after Glendale’s Zeke Dubler defaulted.
Meadville had three wrestlers — Jacoby Thompson, Ty Tidball and Ryder Say — place at the tournament.
Thompson, a freshman, lost in the quarterfinals, but won two bouts in the wrestle backs to earn a spot in the fifth-place match. Thompson beat Youngsville’s Logan McDonald 8-3 to take fifth.
Tidball placed sixth at 189 pounds and Say finished eighth in the 145-pound bracket.
Cambridge Springs placed two wrestlers on the medal stand. Senior Gunnar Gage placed third at 145 pounds.
Gage beat St. Mary’s Jaden Wehler 13-5 in the third-place bout.
Brody Beck placed eighth for the Blue Devils at 133 pounds.
Kyle Lantz, a senior for Cochranton, finished third at 107. Lantz lost to the eventual champion in the quarterfinals before beating Warren’s Adika Fiscus with a fall in the third-place bout.
