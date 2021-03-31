LINESVILLE — Kaley Cook drilled a walk-off grand slam in the third inning to give the Lady Eagles a 15-0 mercy-rule victory in its season opener.
The grand slam was icing on the cake in a dominating CASH performance on Tuesday. The Lady Eagles registered eight hits in the non-region matchup over Maplewood and only allowed one hit.
“Offensively I expected this because of our first two scrimmages (two wins, 24-2, 9-3). We came out firing today. We had a lot of hits and some home runs,” CASH head coach Jason Onderko said. “I believe this can set a tone going forward.”
The tone of this game was set early on.
Getting the start on the mound, Erica Shrock tossed two strikeouts and a fly out to escape the first inning with no hits. On the offensive side, CASH came out hot.
Marisa Mead led off for CASH and was walked by Maplewood’s Maddie Woge. Mead stole second after a low pitch from Woge to Emily Bortnick. Bortnick then hit a ground ball and the Maplewood throw to first base was high, resulting in Mead scoring from second base.
Next up was Brooke Wise. Maplewood had another field error off of Wise’s hit, which resulted in Bortnick scoring. CASH took a quick 2-0 lead.
With zero outs, doubles from Cook, Linda Shepard, Julianna Jacobs and a triple from Eliza Harrington gave the Lady Eagles an 8-0 lead. Another hit from Wise in her second at bat brought Mead in for her second run of the inning, extending the lead to 9-0.
Maplewood was able to close the inning with a ground out off of Shepard. Facing a big deficit, the Tigers were only one inning into the game.
“It’s definitely hard to keep their motivation up and keep them in the game when getting down big early,” Maplewood head coach Brad Crawford said. “It’s tough to get them to throw all that stuff out of their mind. It’s all a learning experience.”
Maplewood’s second inning was much like the first from an offensive standpoint. Three up, three down.
CASH was up to bat again. Two batters singled to start, but both were thrown out at second base. Then Cook was up.
Cook drilled a deep shot to right field that grazed the glove of a Maplewood outfielder and rolled to the fence. By the time the ball was touched, Cook was nearly to third base. She easily tagged home before the ball reached the catcher for an inside-the-park-home run.
Following a ground out, Maplewood was up to bat again. McKenna Crawford hit a single, the only hit of the day for the Tigers. A grounder from Trista Robinson turned into a double play and the next batter was struck out.
“The girls went out there and played hard after going down big early. They started hitting the sticks, just not good enough to get on base,” Crawford said. “They’re young so it is what it is. We need to work on pitching and defense.”
The first two batters for CASH grounded out to give Maplewood two quick outs. However, the next two batters were walked and Lexy Grebiner hit a single to load the bases. The next batter, Jaiden Jordan, was also walked, which allowed a runner to score. The run gave CASH an 11-0 lead with two outs and the bases still loaded.
In Cook’s third at bat, she smacked the ball over the fence in center field for her second home run of the day. This one cemented the win for CASH as it gave the Lady Eagles a 15-run lead, enough for a mercy rule to come into play.
Cook felt “great” after her walk-off and feels good about her team this season.
“I think we’re gonna do pretty good this year,” Cook said. “Even though we’ve only played a few games (scrimmages), I think we’re gonna be good, especially hitting.”
Cook went 2-for-3 with five RBIs. Shrock is credited with the win on the mound and allowed zero runs in the game.
“We are pretty solid with pitching. We have four quality varsity pitchers,” Onderko said. “Hitting wise we are good across the board and defensively we have to work some kinks out in the infield and outfield. There’s always room to grow.”