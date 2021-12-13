GROVE CITY — The Cochranton girls basketball team defeated Mercer 62-57 in overtime in the consolation game of the Grove City Tournament on Saturday.
The Cardinals lost to host Grove City 45-27 on Friday.
After the first three quarters, Cochranton led 46-41.
The Mustangs, however, outscored the Cardinals 14-9 in the fourth quarter to force OT. Cochranton dominated overtime, outscoring Mercer 7-2.
Carly Richter led the way for Cochranton, finishing with 22 points on five 3-pointers.
Jaylin McGill finished with 19 points and 11 rebounds, and Chelsey Freyermuth added 10 points and seven rebounds.
Cochranton will visit Fairview on Tuesday at 7 p.m.
Cochranton (62)
Richter 2 3-5 22, McGill 8 3-6 19, Freyermuth 3 1-1 10, Gallo 2 0-0 4, Pfeiffer 2 0-0 4, Hansen 1 0-0 2, Knapka 0 1-2 1.
Totals 18 8-15 62.
Mercer (57)
Balaski 10 5-10 25, Godfrey 4 4-6 12, Fisher 3 2-5 8, Brown 2 1-4 5, Allen 2 0-0 4, Washil 1 1-2 3.
Totals 22 13-27 57.
Cochranton 16 10 20 9 7 — 62
Mercer 12 13 16 14 2 — 57
3-point goals: Cochranton — Richter 5, Freyermuth.
Meadville girls drop second game at tip-off
MEADVILLE — The Meadville girls basketball team lost 51-20 to Union City in the consolation game of the Meadville Tip-Off Tournament on Saturday. The Lady Bulldogs lost to Seneca 51-19 on Friday.
Avery Phillips led the Lady Bulldogs with nine points while Phoebe Templin added five.
Meadville hosts Wilmington tonight at 7.
Union City (51)
J. Messenger 14, Reynolds 13, M. Magee 8, Tingley 6, S. Messenger 4, Wienczkowski 4, Higley 2.
Totals 51.
Meadville (20)
Phillips 3 0-0 9, Templin 2 1-4 5, Burchard 1 0-0 2, Chambers 1 0-2 2, Burnett 0 1-4 1, McCoy 0 1-2 1.
Totals 17 2-5 45.
Union City 24 7 12 8 — 51
Meadville 2 7 8 3 — 20
3-point goals: Meadville — Phillips
Maplewood girls fall to Warren in title game
WARREN — The Maplewood girls basketball team lost in the Warren Tournament championship to host Warren 48-43 on Saturday.
After beating Keystone 4818 in the opening game, the Lady Tigers struggled out of the gate against Warren, trailing 18-9 at the end of the first quarter.
Maplewood turned things around in the second half, outscoring Warren 23-14.
Sadie Thomas led all scorers with 22 points while Bailey Varndell added 11 points. Varndell received nine of her points from the 3-point line.
Maplewood will visit General McLane tonight at 7:30.
Maplewood (43)
Thomas 7 5-6 22, Varndell 1 0-0 11, I. Eimer 1 2-2 4, Slagle 1 2-4 4, Moorhead 1 0-2 2.
Totals 11 9-14 43.
Warren (48)
Childress 5 0-0 13, E. Ruhlman 3 4-5 13, S. Ruhlman 3 0-0 6, Stuart 2 1-2 5, G. Ruhlman 2 0-4 4, Kuzminski 2 0-0 4, Madigan 0 0-0 3.
Totals 17 5-11 48.
Maplewood 9 11 13 10 — 43
Warren 18 16 10 4 — 48
3-point goals: Maplewood — Varndell 3, Thomas; Warren — Childress, E. Ruhlman, Madigan.
Saegertown girls lose consolation game
ALBION — The Saegertown girls basketball team fell short in the consolation game of the Northwestern Tournament, losing 45-38 to Reynolds on Saturday.
After trailing 16-6 at the end of the first quarter, the Lady Panthers only surrendered one point to Reynolds.
After a solid defensive effort to end the first half, the Lady Panthers gave up 17 points in the third quarter, while only scoring eight. Saegertown outscored Reynolds 20-11 in the game’s final quarter, but the comeback effort fell seven points short.
Averie Braymer led the Lady Panthers with 10 points. Layilah Drakes added nine points while Lindsey Greco had eight.
Saegertown travels to Greenville on Wednesday at 7 p.m.
Saegertown (38)
Braymer 5 0-0 10, Drakes 4 1-1 9, Greco 1 0-0 8, Gregor 3 1-4 7, Triola 1 0-0 2, Swan 1 0-0 2. Totals 15 2-5 38.
Reynolds (45)
Murcko 8 0-0 19, Harrold 2 0-0 13, Herman 4 1-4 11, McLaughlin 1 2-2 4.
Totals 15 3-6 45.
Saegertown 6 4 8 20 — 38
Reynolds 16 1 17 11 — 45
3-point goals: Reynolds — Harrold 3, Murcko; Saegertown — Greco 2.
Cochranton boys drop both games at Keystone
ERIE — The Cochranton boys basketball team lost in the consolation game of the Keystone Tip-Off Tournament Saturday, falling 59-50 to Clarion.
Cochranton lost to Keystone 54-39 on Friday.
Cochranton trailed by 10 after the first quarter but cut the deficit to one at the half.
However, the Cardinals couldn’t keep momentum going as they were outscored 2517 in the second half.
Clarion’s Christian Simko led all scorers with 18 points.
Wyatt Barzk led the Cardinals with 16 points while Landon Homa added 13. Jaiben Walker and Chase Miller contributed with nine and eight points, respectively.
Cochranton hosts Titusville Wednesday at 7 p.m.
Cochranton (50)
Barzk 8 0-0 16, Homa 2 0-0 13, Walker 3 3-5 9, Miller 4 0-1 8, Hoffman 1 0-0 2, Carroll 1 0-0 2.
Totals 19 3-6 50.
Clarion (59)
C. Simko 3 6-8 18, Da. Smail 4 1-3 9, Lauer 1 3-4 8, Alston 3 1-2 7, G. Simko 2 3-4 7, Quinn 1 0-0 5, De. Smail 1 3-4 5.
Totals 15 17-25 59
Cochranton 13 20 8 9 — 50
Clarion 23 11 13 12 — 59
3-point goals: Cochranton — Homa 3; Clarion — C. Simko 2, Lauer, Quinn.
Maplewood falls in title game at Rocky Grove
FRANKLIN — The Maplewood boys basketball team lost in the Rocky Grove Tournament championship game to host Rocky Grove 63-27 on Saturday.
The Tigers defeated Titusville 45-42 on Friday.
Rocky Grove ended the first quarter with a 22-9 lead and the margin only ballooned from there.
Isaac Clayton led the Orioles with 17 points while making all six of his free throws. D’Andre Whiteman added 12 points.
Owen Holcomb led the Tigers with seven points. Ethan Peterson and Luke Sleeman added five and four points, respectively.
Maplewood looks to get back on track at home on Tuesday at 7 p.m. against Northwestern.
Maplewood (27)
Holcomb 0 4-4 7, Peterson 1 0-0 5, Sleeman 2 0-0 4, Doolittle 1 1-2 3, Burns 1 0-0 2, Williams 1 0-0 2, Beuchat 1 0-2 2, Woge 1 0-2 2.
Totals 11 5-10 27.
Rocky Grove (63)
Clayton 4 6-6 17, Whiteman 5 2-4 12, B. Stevenson 0 0-0 6, Henderson 2 2-2 6, Wolfgang 1 0-0 5, Zins 1 1-2 3, Ritchey 0 0-0 3, Gregory 1 1-2 3, Baker 1 1-1 3, J. Stevenson 0 0-0 3, Whitling 1 0-0 2.
Totals 11 12-16 63.
Maplewood 9 4 5 9 — 27
Rocky Grove 22 12 17 13 — 63
3-point goals: Rocky Grove — B. Stevenson 2, Clayton, Wolfgang, Ritchey, J. Stevenson.