Meadville coach Ray Collins is a strong believer of an old cliché’ when the Bulldogs and arch-rival Conneaut clash.
“It means rivalry week when we play CASH,” said Collins. “When you play rivalry games, you can always throw records out the windows because the games are always going to be tough. We know that CASH is 0-5, but they have several good football players, and they have guys that can make big plays. We can’t approach this game from the standpoint that we are better than anyone.”
Sorry, coach, but the records say otherwise – the Bulldogs are rolling right now, coming off a dominating 41-0 shutout victory over Warren last week to take over sole possession in Region 5 with an unbeaten 3-0 record.
The Dragons didn’t have a chance against the ‘Dogs.
“I was very pleased with the win,” said Collins. “Warren was undefeated in the region, and we knew that we would need to win that game if we wanted to have any shot at winning the region championship. The players understood the importance of the game and played exceptionally well.
“Our offense produced three 100-yard rushers and the defense was stellar, holding the explosive Warren offense to a total of 30 yards offense and no points.”
MASH’s backfield trio of senior Griffin Buzzell and juniors Brady Walker and Khalon Simmons were unstoppable: Buzzell rushed for a game-high 163 yards on 20 carries and Walker and Simmons gained 124 and 105 yards, respectively.
Conneaut first-year coach Jake Stoyer will not admit it, but he might have had some sleepless nights this week.
“MASH is definitely playing aggressive and confident football right now,” he said, who experienced a tough 23-16 loss to Franklin last week. “They believe in their system on both sides of the ball, and they fly around as fast as any team we’ve seen. It goes back to us worrying about what we can control.
“They have a dynamic backfield trio that will hurt you if you are not gap sound. Up front, they are young, but they play as hard and physical as anyone in our region. We absolutely need to play our best game against them and trust what we have worked on all week.”
Sidenotes on the game: Meadville’s Walker, who transferred from Conneaut this year, will be playing against some close friends. Collins didn’t see a dip in Walker’s play during practice this week, though. “He had a great week of practice, great focus. Not overwhelmed or stressed by the situation.” …The Bulldogs are hosting a Military Appreciation game, sponsored by the National Guard. Admission is free for veterans. The ‘Dogs will be wearing camo uniforms. “It’s going to be really cool to see our players in camo uniforms,” said Collins.
Jim’s pick: Meadville 49, Conneaut 7.
Alex’s pick: Meadville 54, Conneaut 13.
Cochranton at Cambridge Springs
• Cochranton (3-0, 3-0 Region 2)
• Cambridge Springs (1-2, 1-1 Region 2)
Cochranton first-year coach Mike Feleppa has a little Bill Belichick in him.
When asked if he has had to buy a meal in Cochranton in the last month, Feleppa answered, “I don’t believe we have accomplished anything yet, for anyone to be buying me a meal. I am just focused on Cambridge Springs.”
The legendary NFL coach would be proud.
After being off last week due to COVID issues at Northwestern High School, the Feleppa-led Cardinals will attempt to improve to 4-0 overall and in Region 2 tonight at Cambridge Springs, which is 1-2 overall and 1-1 in the region.
Will the cancellation derail Cochranton’s unbeaten swagger? Feleppa doesn’t think so.
“We have already had an off week once this year,” he said, “and, we responded well. So, I expect the same this week. This year so far has been a different kind of grind. It is never fun to be off and to not have a game. Unfortunately, this is the COVID world we live in, and everything has the potential of changing daily.”
Feleppa knows what to expect from Cambridge Springs: A strong dosage of bulldozing running back Garrett Hodak.
“Garrett is a strong, downhill runner. I am sure he will be a main part of their offense like he is every week. A player of his size and the way he runs … you must prepare as a team to be fundamentally sound at tackling and get 11 hats to the ball.”
Jim’s pick: Cochranton 38, Cambridge Springs 12.
Alex’s pick: Cochranton 27, Cambridge Springs 14.
Maplewood at Seneca
• Maplewood (2-2, 1-1 Region 2)
• Seneca (1-3, 1-3 Region 2)
Maplewood coach Bryan Borkovich doesn’t have any gray hair – but maybe soon.
Shooting themselves in the foot again this season with five turnovers and making crucial mistakes, the Tigers allowed a game slip away last week as Mercer scored 14 fourth-quarter points for a 21-7 non-region victory.
It’s been the theme all season for Maplewood.
“As always, we are our worst enemy,” said Borkovich. “It was a deflating loss because we should have won that game. We played well enough on defense to win. We held them to 180 yards in offense. It’s been our offense the last two years that has been costing us games. We are constantly making mistakes and can’t find a rhythm.”
Onto Seneca, now.
“Seneca is coming off a big win last week and if we don’t bring the physicality that we did last week, then I am sure they will take advantage. We need to get points on the board and then keep playing the defense we have been playing.”
Keys to a victory?
Immediately, Borkovich said, “Protect the football.” He then added, “Seneca has a very good quarterback, and we need to keep him in the pocket and make sure we are flying to the ball on defense. Hopefully, we can get the offense awakened and get back in the win column.”
Jim’s pick: Maplewood 14, Seneca 7.
Alex’s pick: Maplewood 28, Seneca 7.
Saegertown at Reynolds
• Saegertown (1-2, 1-2 Region 2)
• Reynolds (2-2, 2-1 Region 1)
Saegertown coach Jim Wolfgang tinkered with his offensive backfield last week and got the results he was hoping for.
Moving Aaron Shartle to tailback, the Panthers’ ground game got rolling as they averaged 5.5 yards per carry, fueling them to their first victory of the season with a 35-28 win over Union City.
“Aaron did a good job carrying the ball,” said Wolfgang. “His running helped open up the running game to the outside for (Keenan) Schaaf and (Zachary) Yoder.”
Schaaf rushed for 71 yards on 10 carries and Shartle gained 70 yards on 13 hauls.
Overall, Wolfgang was thrilled with their play:
“We came together and played as a team both offensively and defensively. Our line and backs blocked well and allowed us to move the ball. We had a couple missed assignments at the beginning, but settled down and played good defense.”
Tonight: Reynolds. Two in a row, coach?
“We need to put together four quarters of football,” he said. “Our offense needs to control the ball and the clock. Our defense needs to play their responsibilities and stay low making the tackle. We can’t make mistakes and get behind.”
Jim’s pick: Reynolds 26, Saegertown 13.
Alex’ pick: Reynolds 34, Saegertown 6.
Records
Jim Hunter: 15-6
Alex Topor: 12-9