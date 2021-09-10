COVID-19 is creating havoc on the high school football season again.
Due to close contacts to a positive COVID-19 case, the Saegertown at Maplewood and Northwestern at Cambridge Springs football games have been canceled.
“It’s very disappointing, but health is our main concern,” said Cambridge Springs second-year coach Nathan Liberty.
It is unknown if the games will be rescheduled.
Following are previews and predictions on three other local games:
Meadville (1-1, 1-0 Region 5) at Butler (1-1, 1-0 Region 6)
The unknown awaits the Bulldogs.
Coming off its near-perfect 47-7 victory over General McLane last week at Bender Field, Meadville will attempt to carry that momentum on the road against Class 6A Butler.
MASH coach Ray Collins didn’t shy away from the “What do you know about them” question: He knows very little about the Golden Tornado.
“We don’t know a lot about them,” he said. “On film, we can certainly see that Butler has a big line on both sides of the ball and they have plenty of athletes on the field. Their tight end, Charles Kreinbucher, is a Division I commit to Akron, so he’s obviously someone that we will need to account for on every snap.
“They have an athletic quarterback who can run and throw the ball, and they also have a fast running back. Butler’s offense runs a little bit of the wing-T and they also jump into their spread offense. They throw a lot of screens and like to throw the ball down the field. They are very sound on defense, and I think overall they are a pretty good football team.”
Ditto, coach – your Bulldogs are also a very good team. Just ask General McLane.
Clicking on all cylinders both offensively and defensively, the Bulldogs steamrolled the Lancers – allowing the Bulldogs’ boss to walk away with a very big grin on his face.
“We played very well,” he said. “The team came out ready to play and I thought they did a great job of being physical and aggressive and playing our brand of Meadville football for four quarters. We were able to get our offense on track early and the defense played an outstanding game. I thought coach Mike Richards put together a great defensive game plan to keep General McLane offense in check for the entire game.”
MASH no longer has a two-headed monster backfield – it’s a three-headed monster.
With General McLane keying on the Bulldogs’ 1-2 punch of senior Griffin Buzzell and junior Khalon Simmons, Collins outcoached the Lancers by calling fullback Brady Walker’s number repeatedly and the junior flourished by rushing for a career-high 124 yards on only 11 carries and scoring three touchdowns.
“Brady played a phenomenal game,” said Collins. “I think teams put a lot of effort into slowing down and containing Griffin and Khalon and they overlook what Brady is capable of doing from his fullback position. When we saw how General McLane was aligning their defense, we knew that they wanted to take away our outside run game, which opened up the middle for Brady to take advantage of.”
Pick your poison, Butler.
Jim’s pick: Meadville 28, Butler 21.
Alex’s pick: Meadville 35, Butler 21.
Seneca (0-2, 0-2 Region 2) at Cochranton (1-0, 1-0 Region 2)
There is a different vibe in the Cochranton locker room this year.
Completely dominating Union City in their season-opening 22-0 win two weeks ago, the Cardinals snapped their two-year, 11-game losing streak and are eager to improve to 2-0 on the season against winless Seneca.
“It was great to get the opening-week win,” said Cochranton first-year coach Mike Feleppa. “The guys have been very positive and excited about the rest of the season. We have bigger aspirations than just winning one game this season.”
Feleppa found out against Union City that he has a go-to player in senior running back/safety Jack Martinec. The Cardinal captain opened the game with a thrilling 75-yard touchdown romp and finished with 155 yards rushing on only 18 carries. Defensively, Martinec recorded a team-high 10 tackles (two for losses) and recovered a fumble.
Jim’s pick: Cochranton 30, Seneca 13.
Alex’s pick: Cochranton 20, Seneca 6.
John F. Kennedy Catholic (2-1) at Conneaut (0-2, 0-2 Region 5)
Conneaut’s 38-18 loss to Oil City last week isn’t as bad as you think – at least in Eagles’ first-year coach Jake Stoyer’s eyes.
“Although we never like to lose, I couldn’t be more proud of the way our guys battled all night,” he said. “We executed much better on offense and made some nice splash plays defensively. After going down 16-0 early, it would have been easy for our team to pack it up early, but they didn’t.”
The Eagles’ improved play against Oil City has carried over to their practices this week, according to Stoyer.
“I have been very pleased with our practices. We have had a very high focus level and intensity. We need to keep getting better and better each week and it starts with our practice habits.”
Stoyer understands his squad has a tough task at hand against John F. Kennedy Catholic.
“JFK brings a very good football team to our house,” he said. “The talent level is through the roof, and they produce at a high level year in and year out. It’s the type of game we need to look to if we want to bring our program to that level.
“With that being said, we have to worry about ourselves and our process. It doesn’t matter who is coming to our stadium, we have to perform to our best and play for each other.”
Jim’s pick: John F. Kennedy 47, Conneaut 13.
Alex’s pick: John F. Kennedy 55, Conneaut 20.
Player of the Week
At the beginning of the second quarter in last week’s game against Seneca, Cambridge Springs senior guard Jordan Miller approached head coach Nathan Liberty and said, “Coach, you need to give the ball to Garrett. He is ready to roll.”
Garrett, as in Garrett Hodak, the punishing offensive lineman-turned-running back.
Liberty took Miller’s advice and Hodak rewarded him with a performance that will be talked about at the local Blue Devil coffee shops for years by rushing for a career-high 252 yards on 28 carries in the Spa’s 30-6 win – earning The Meadville Tribune’s Player of the Week honors.
Hodak crossed the goal line three times.
“Garrett was awesome,” said Liberty. “He has worked very hard on his game. The 28 carries speak a lot about his leadership qualities. He carried a big load for us against Seneca, who we have a lot of respect for.”
Runner-up: Brady Walker, Meadville’s junior fullback.
Legendary General McLane head coach Jim Wells normally isn’t surprised by a team’s offensive scheme, but he was caught off-guard last week against Meadville.
Understanding the Lancers were focusing on their main backfield threats, senior Griffin Buzzell and junior Khalon Simmons, MASH coach Ray Collins gave his first-year player Walker the keys to the car.
Walker was in overdrive the entire game, rushing for a career-high 124 yards on 11 carries and scoring three touchdowns, fueling the Bulldogs to a 47-7 romp.
The Conneaut transfer also made his presence felt on the defensive side with a pick six.
“Brady played a phenomenal game,” said Collins.
Litwin makes ESPN
Former Conneaut standout and current Slippery Rock University star wide receiver Henry Litwin made ESPN’s Top 10 plays with a spectacular OBJ-like, one-handed touchdown grab in the Rockets’ season-opening 24-21 victory over Wayne State on Saturday.
Litwin’s catch was voted the second-best college play in the season’s opening week of action.
The redshirt senior Litwin finished with eight catches for 159 yards and the one TD and was named Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference’s West Division Offensive Player of the Week.
For his outstanding career, Litwin now has 162 catches for 2,509 yards and 30 touchdowns.
Another former great local high school football player also made an impact in SRU’s season-opening win: Isaiah Manning, the ex-Meadville explosive running back and linebacker.
The redshirt sophomore linebacker was second high in tackles with 10.
A road trip to Slippery Rock on a fall Saturday afternoon wouldn’t be a bad idea.
RIP, football mom
This writer received some shocking news on Sunday with the death of Tammy Fink, who was only 60 years old.
In the late 1990’s, Fink was one of the most enthusiastic Saegertown football fans, cheering on her sons.
Thanks for the great haircuts (I had some hair then), Tammy. Gone too soon.
