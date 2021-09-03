General McLane will meet an angry Meadville football team tonight.
Despite maintaining a two-touchdown lead for most of the game last week against Grove City, the Bulldogs were stricken with the turnover bug, coughing up the ball five times, allowing the Eagles to overcome their double-digit deficit and post a wild-and-woolly 50-48 non-region victory.
It was a bitter pill to swallow for the youth-laden ’Dogs.
“Without a doubt, it was a tough loss,” said Meadville coach Ray Collins. “We are a young team and we made a lot of mistakes that are typical of an inexperienced team. We had 10 penalties, six fumbles, five of those we lost, and breakdowns in our special team units.
“Unfortunately, mistakes began to pile up and we just couldn’t overcome those costly errors. When you lose five fumbles, obviously you are giving your opponent five additional offensive possessions. Grove City made the most of those extra possessions. Five fumbles will almost always cost you a game. It was a good lesson for our players to learn.”
As advertised, Meadville’s explosive backfield duo of senior Griffin Buzzell and junior Khalon Simmons were dynamite, rushing for a combined 361 yards and five touchdowns – Buzzell (192 yards, three touchdowns); Simmons (169 yards, two touchdowns).
“Buzzell and Simmons both played very well,” said Collins. “Buzzell was a physically punishing runner and Simmons did a great job of creating long runs with his speed and vision.”
The Bulldogs also showcased another talented running back: junior fullback Brady Walker, who rushed for 97 yards on only nine carries, including an electrifying 83-yard touchdown romp.
“I was very impressed with the play of Brady,” said Collins. “He fumbled early in the game, and I know that was weighing on his mind since it was his first game in a Meadville uniform, but he turned things around with his explosive 83-yard touchdown run in the second quarter. He also blocked very well.”
As for his quarterback, junior Gavin Longstreth, who was making his first career varsity start, Collins said, “I was very pleased with Gavin’s play. He managed the game well.”
Longstreth will have another tough task against General McLane, which opened its season with a convincing 33-12 win over Oil City.
“General McLane returns a good football team,” said Collins. “They have a roster of 60-plus players. They have size up front and plenty of skill guys and playmakers. They are using a two-quarterback system which is really effective for them. Both quarterbacks are athletic and can run and throw.
“Defensively, they play downhill and attack offenses. Coach (Jim) Wells always has his team ready to play and I totally expect to see a very good team on Bender Field. If we are going to beat them, we must eliminate the mistakes. Our defense has to stay physical and aggressive and hold General McLane’s offense in check, and our offense has to pick up where we left last week against Grove City.”
Jim’s pick: Meadville 44, General McLane 40.
Alex’s pick: General McLane 35, Meadville 31.
Maplewood (1-0, 1-0 Region 2) at Northwestern (1-0, 1-0 Region 2)
Another nail-biter between the Tigers and Wildcats?
In the three previous seasons, Northwestern has had Maplewood’s number, but the combined winning margin has only been seven points.
Maplewood coach Bryan Borkovich expects another tight contest.
“We have played them tough in recent years and I am expecting another close game,” he said. “Hopefully, we will catch some breaks and be physical and the outcome will go our way this year. We just have to keep playing smart football and limit the turnovers and penalties. That is all I can ask from the team.”
Borkovich & Co. opened the season last week with an impressive 35-7 victory over Iroquois. Making his first career start, junior running back Ben Giliberto was brilliant, rushing for a career-high 161 yards on 18 carries and scoring two touchdowns.
The Tigers’ mentor wasn’t surprised by Giliberto’s sparkling debut.
“I felt confident about it because of the work Ben has put in the last two years,” he said. “He has become extremely dedicated to being a better football player and making his body ready to play the way that he likes to play.
“After those first couple of runs, I knew that his confidence was going to continue to grow. He is a strong runner, but also faster than people give him credit for. He needs to use his speed more to keep the defense off balance.”
Sophomore quarterback Dominick Kinney also had a solid game by completing three-of-five passes for 47 yards and rushing for 62 yards on 12 carries and two scores.
Borkovich on Northwestern: “They are a very well coached team. They have another good group of players and athletes all over the field. We are going to have to be on our A game to win.”
Jim’s pick: Northwestern 23, Maplewood 21.
Alex’s pick: Maplewood 21, Northwestern 20.
Cambridge Springs (0-1, 0-0 Region 2) at Seneca (0-1, 0-1 Region 2)
You can knock down Cambridge Springs coach Nathan Liberty, but the fiery second-year Spa mentor will get up and fight back – a guarantee.
Seneca will find out tonight.
Steaming from their disappointing 37-0 loss to Class AAA Fairview last week to open the season, the Liberty-led Blue Devils worked on their mistakes during practice this week and the boss expects a totally different team on the field against Seneca.
“I expect us to bounce back with a great game,” he said. “We had six players making their first varsity starts last week. We can only get better. Playing a triple-A school is a challenge for small schools. I’m not making any excuses though. We will regroup, fine tune our mistakes and will come together.”
Jim’s pick: Cambridge Springs 28, Seneca 12.
Alex’s pick: Cambridge Springs 21, Seneca 14.
Player of the Week
This writer is going to add a little sizzle to the weekly high school football previews: “Player of the Week.”
A handful of players were spectacular in their season openers last week: Meadville’s lethal 1-2 rushing attack of Buzzell and Simmons rushed for 192 and 169 yards, respectively, in their deflating 50-48 loss to Grove City; Cochranton senior running back Jack Martinec opened the game against Union City with a 75-yard touchdown romp and finished with 155 yards rushing in the Cardinals’ 22-0 shutout win; Maplewood junior running back Giliberto had a memorable starting debut with 161 yards rushing in the Tigers’ 35-7 blowout victory over Iroquois.
The Meadville Tribune’s Week 1 “Player of the Week”: Martinec.
Making outstanding plays in all three aspects – offense, defense and special teams – of the game, the senior and team captain Martinec basically put his team on his back in their upset win over Union City.
Besides breaking 150-plus rushing yards on 18 carries, Martinec – who never came off the field – also had 10 tackles (two for losses) from his safety position, recovered a fumble and returned a punt for 15 yards.
“Jack is our leader,” said Cochranton first-year coach Mike Feleppa. “He is a hard-nosed kid. He comes to practice every day and just works hard and tries to make himself and the team better every day.”
Runner-up: Buzzell. Meadville’s only senior was phenomenal – on both sides of the ball. Besides running through and around the Grove City defenders, the hard-hitting linebacker also was delivering defensive licks, recording a team-high, jaw-dropping 18 tackles.
Second runner-up: Giliberto. Coach Borkovich predicted his junior running back would have a statement game against Iroquois and he delivered with a career-high rushing game and two touchdowns.
Callan inducted
Brad Callan – a former player with ties to both Meadville and General McLane football programs – was inducted into the Lancers’ Athletic Hall of Fame last Friday.
A 2007 General McLane graduate, Callan was recognized for his outstanding linebacker skills in his junior and senior years. As a sophomore, Callan started at LB for Meadville before moving to Edinboro.
As a junior, Callan was a First-team, All-Region selection as he racked up 97 tackles.
Tabbed as a captain in his senior year, the hard-hitting Lancer really made his mark on the GM turf by totaling 127 tackles and recording two sacks, while also recovering three fumbles.
Callan was a First-Team, All-Region, All-District and All-State selection. His 224 career tackles were first at the time and now are currently third.
General McLane won the Class AAA state championship in his senior year.
Congrats, Brad!
Records: Jim Hunter, 4-2; Alex Topor, 2-4.