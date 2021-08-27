Friday night lights are back!
Coming off a shortened 2020 season and without fan participation for a good portion due to the pandemic, the start of the 2021 football season has been circled on the calendar for some time for many local high school coaches, players, and fans.
Tonight didn’t come soon enough –– and, in particular –– for two new coaches: Mike Feleppa at Cochranton and Jake Stoyer at Conneaut Area.
Following are capsules –– and this writer’s predictions –– on tonight’s opening 2021 games:
Meadville (0-0) at Grove City (0-0)
Gavin Longstreth’s childhood dream becomes reality – he will be under center as the Bulldogs’ starting quarterback.
MASH head coach Ray Collins strongly feels his junior signal-caller will play like a seasoned vet:
“I think once Gavin gets into the flow of the game, he will settle in and play a solid game,” he said. “We really just want to see him manage our offense – limit his mistakes and take what the defense gives him on the pass plays.”
Collins is planning on giving Grove City a strong dosage of his dynamic backfield duo of senior Griffin Buzzell and junior Khalon Simmons.
“We’ll attack them with our run game,” he said. “As long as our players can focus, play physical, and limit mistakes and turnovers, I think we’ll be okay.”
Collins’ scouting report on Grove City: “A solid team coming back. They return several starters. They are well coached and looked good in their scrimmage against CASH. Their quarterback is athletic and throws the ball well. They have a solid group of receivers and a big offensive line.”
Jim’s pick: Meadville 35, Grove City 21.
Alex’s pick: Meadville 42, Grove City 17.
Union City (0-0) at Cochranton (0-0)
Feleppa? Yep, the former Meadville head football coach in 2012 and 2013.
Where have you been, coach?
“For the past few years, I was deeply involved in the Meadville Little Gridder football program and organizing the county youth football league,” he said. “So, I was really never away from the game. I was just away from the high school level. I felt the MLG program was in a really good place and was set up for sustained success. I felt it was time for a new challenge.”
Oh, it’s a challenge – the Cardinals are coming off an 0-8 2020 season. If the fiery Feleppa has it his way, there will be better days ahead for the Redbirds.
“I hope to bring a new culture of earning the right to win and doing things the right way on and off the field. We are teaching fundamentally sound hard-hitting football. We have great kids and they just need someone to believe in them and give them the confidence to believe in themselves.”
Feleppa has a familiar face on his coaching staff: Legendary ex-Meadville coach Ken Achenbach, who had Feleppa on his coaching staff in his second go-around at MASH in the late 2000’s.
“I can’t put into words what an asset it is to have coach Achenbach on the staff. He brings so much experience. There probably isn’t a situation that he hasn’t seen on or off the field. I couldn’t possibly ask for a better sounding board for advice.”
Feleppa’s scouting report on Union City: “They are bigger than us and love to run the option. They have some very athletic kids in the skill positions as well. They are well coached and will present a very big challenge for us in week one. We wouldn’t want to have it any other way.”
Jim’s pick: Union City 30, Cochranton 12.
Alex’s pick: Union City 48, Cochranton 8.
Conneaut (0-0) at Warren (0-0)
Stoyer is well aware that he has some BIG – err, ENORMOUS – shoes to fill as head coach of the Eagles.
He replaces the famed Pat Gould, who won three league championships and one District 10 title in his 15 years at the helm of Linesville and Conneaut Area.
“Yes, they are very big shoes to fill,” said Stoyer, who recently served as an assistant coach at his alma mater Reynolds for three years and one season at Cochranton. “Coach Gould has been a huge help to me in making everything a smooth transition. With that being said, I can’t try to be Coach Gould because I never will be. I think approaching it with a sense of balance is key.”
Stoyer jumped at the opportunity to become the head coach of the Eagles.
“I was drawn to the idea of taking over a program with established success and a high standard for performance on and off the field,” he said. “The expectations will hold me accountable and the high standard is something I hope to continue moving forward in this program.”
Stoyer’s scouting report on Warren: “They are a very balanced team. Across the board, they have good numbers and not a lot of holes. They will challenge you in the pass game and have a good quarterback who can improvise and make plays when things go off schedule. Defensively, they believe in what they do, and are confident in it. They have some quick defensive linemen that get off the ball fast. They are going to try to make you get out of your comfort zone and take away what you do best.”
Jim’s pick: Warren 26, Conneaut 7.
Alex’s pick: Warren 24, Conneaut 13.
Maplewood (0-0) at Iroquois (0-0)
Will tonight be Ben Giliberto’s coming out party?
Maplewood head Bryan Borkovich hopes so.
With the graduation of Kaleb Donor and season-long illness of Jesse McFadden, Borkovich has made it known throughout Tiger territory that the junior Giliberto will be his featured back in 2021.
“Ben has talked to our running backs coach Mr. (Nate) Albert about being our featured back and he knows what we expect of him,” said Borkovich, who watched his then-sophomore Giliberto rush for 111 yards on only 15 carries last season. “I think he has the potential to have a big game right off the bat this season.”
Borkovich’s scouting report on Iroquois: “They are well coached and they have some speedy guys that are very dangerous. We need to be able to run our offense and go right at them. Defensively, we need to fly to the football and limit the speed they have.”
Jim’s pick: Maplewood 20, Iroquois 14.
Alex’s pick: Iroquois 28, Maplewood 21
Saegertown (0-0) at Eisenhower (0-0)
The word around Saegertown during the summer: Junior quarterback Hank Shaffer is bigger and better.
“Yes, Hank is bigger, and more importantly, more experienced,” said Saegertown coach Jim Wolfgang. “Along with the other players on the team, you can tell Hank put the time in the weight room during the summer.”
Last season, Shaffer led Saegertown to its first winning season in many years as the Panthers posted a 5-3 overall record and 4-3 Region 2 mark. He completed 34 of 68 passes for 466 yards and threw five touchdowns.
Shaffer & Co. will have a tough task at hand against Eisenhower: Containing senior halfback Cael Black, who is coming off a spectacular junior season as he rushed for 886 yards on only 104 carries.
Wolfgang’s scouting report on Eisenhower: “Coach Penley always has a well-coached team. We are going to need our line to set the tone in the first quarter and play four quarters of football.”
Jim’s pick: Eisenhower 33, Saegertown 21.
Alex’s pick: Saegertown 24, Eisenhower 21.
Cambridge Springs (0-0) at Fairview (0-0)
Kaiden Boozer is in the same boat as Meadville’s Longstreth: Fulfilling a boyhood dream as the junior will make his debut as the Blue Devils’ starting quarterback.
Second-year Spa coach Nathan Liberty has a boat load of confidence in Boozer.
“Kaiden is ready to lead this team at the quarterback position,” said Liberty, who led the Blue Devils to a 6-2 overall record and 4-1 second-place finish in Region 2 last season. “He has worked hard all summer. I’m very proud of his progression.”
Boozer takes over for the graduated Trent Wheeler, who was a two-way weapon last season, throwing for 538 yards and rushing for 441 yards.
Can Boozer duplicate those numbers? Time will tell.
On playing Fairview, Liberty said, “A single-A team (Cambridge Springs) versus a triple-A team (Fairview), we want to bring a competitive game to represent single-A football.”
Jim’s pick: Fairview 34, Cambridge Springs 14.
Alex’s pick: Fairview 42, Cambridge Springs 21.