The Cambridge Springs, Maplewood and Saegertown football players were probably walking the hallways this week with a little more giddy-up in their steps.
How come? It’s playoff time for the teams.
Following are previews for tonight’s District 10 Class 1A quarterfinal playoff games:
Cambridge Springs (3-4) vs. Reynolds (4-4)
• at Wilmington High School, 7 p.m.
Can Cambridge Springs keep its mojo rolling?
Playing their best ball of the season, the Blue Devils closed the regular season with two decisive victories over Saegertown (35-21) and Union City (33-18).
Reynolds is a little tougher, though. How do you feel about the game, coach Nathan Liberty?
“They are a very physical team, we have to be ready to battle up front,” he said.
The Raiders also feature one of District 10’s finest running backs in junior Jalen Wagner, who has rushed for 1,186 yards on 117 carries and has scored 16 touchdowns.
Can the Spa make it three in a row? Answer tonight, roughly around 9:30.
Jim’s pick: Reynolds 26, Cambridge Springs 20.
Alex’s pick: Cambridge Springs 18, Reynolds 16
Mercer (3-5) vs. Maplewood (4-4)
• at Oil City High School, 7 p.m.
The Tigers are looking for sweet revenge.
On September 24, Maplewood suffered a 21-7 loss to Mercer, and it left a bad taste in the mouths of coach Bryan Borkovich and his players.
The Tigers committed five turnovers.
“You are not going to win games when you turn the ball over like that,” said Borkovich.
On Tuesday in practice, Borkovich kept his players over. Why? To get his squad ready for the anticipated inclement weather.
“I told the boys that the weather is going to be bad, so we stayed out long to make sure we were prepared to play in the wind and rain. These players know that it is win or go home. They have been focused and I think they are ready to play a good Mercer team.”
To reverse the outcome, the Tigers must …
“We need to put the ball in the end zone,” said Borkovich. “For two years, we have played great defense, but we take too many plays off on offense. We need guys to step up and make a play on the offensive side of the ball.”
The difference-maker in the game? Borkovich feels it could be his star player, running back Ben Giliberto.
“We will need to get Ben going early on offense. He has had a good week of practice and he can be the difference-maker for us. He just needs to continue to run hard, find the hole and take care of the football.”
Jim’s pick: Maplewood 13, Mercer 7.
Alex’s pick: Maplewood 17, Mercer 16.
Saegertown (2-5) vs. Eisenhower (6-2)
• at Titusville High School, 7 p.m.
A special night for the Panthers: Their first playoff appearance in 10 years.
“I’m excited about taking the team to the playoffs,” said upbeat Saegertown coach Jim Wolfgang. “Even though we are in the seventh spot, you never know what can happen.”
Very true, coach.
In their opening game of the season, Wolfgang & Co. were shutout by Eisenhower, 14-0.
“We made more mistakes than them and didn’t capitalize on turnovers,” said the Panthers’ boss. “Our offense couldn’t get the ball moving.”
Wolfgang is hoping that will not be the case in the rematch.
“We need to get the offense moving the ball and control the clock,” he said. “Defensively, we need to play our gaps and not give up the big plays.”
Concluding, Wolfgang said, “We need to stay focused for four quarters of football. Our line on both sides of the ball will need to have a good game and our backs need to run hard. We will need to play mistake-free football.”
Jim’s pick: Eisenhower 21, Saegertown 7.
Alex’s pick: Eisenhower 35, Saegertown 14.
Records
Jim Hunter – 30-6
Alex Topor – 26-10
Meadville Tribune Player of the Week — Jack Martinec
Not a surprise … again!
Putting the final coatings on a spectacular team and individual regular season, senior running back Jack Martinec carried – again! – Cochranton to a 37-0 shutout over Saegertown last week with 258 yards rushing and four touchdowns – earning The Meadville Tribune’s Player of the Week for the fifth time this season.
The Cardinals finished the regular season with a perfect 7-0 record, only the second undefeated team in school history.
First-year Cochranton coach Mike Feleppa and his players have a first-round bye in the District 10 Class 1A playoffs and will play the winner of the Mercer-Maplewood game on Nov. 5 at a site and time to be determined.