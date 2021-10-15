With its 77-0 demolition of Franklin and Warren’s 21-18 victory over Oil City last week, Meadville claimed the Region 5 championship – a feat Bulldogs’ coach Ray Collins wasn’t 100 percent sure would happen at the beginning of the season.
“We had a lot of question marks going into the season and we knew that our players would need to develop quickly if we were going to be competitive,” he said. “So, this Region 5 championship is extremely rewarding from the perspective that we started out his season with only one senior on the team and only three returning starters.
“Our players put in the work and the coaching staff did an outstanding job getting the team ready to go. What I have seen is a team that continues to improve and gain confidence each week and that has really been the key to our success this year.”
So, tonight’s Region 5 finale against Oil City (3-3, 3-2 Region 5) is icing on the cake for the Bulldogs (5-2, 5-0 Region 5). The MASH unit finishes the regular season with non-region home games against Cathedral Prep and Mercyhurst Prep.
Could there be a four-peat from the ’Dogs? A four-peat as in demoralizing shutouts. Defensive leader Griffin Buzzell & Co. have blanked their last three opponents: Warren (41-0), Conneaut (72-0) and Franklin, which was held to an eye-popping, negative-43 total yards.
“I believe over these three wins, we have given up a net total of seven yards of offense to our opponents,” said Collins. “The three consecutive shutouts are impressive, and something that we haven’t experienced as a team during my eight-year tenure as the head coach at Meadville.”
Hey, coach, what is the secret to the defensive dominance?
“We are doing a great job of scouting our opponents through film study with the players and coaches, and understanding their strengths,” he said. “Our defensive game plan each week is then designed to attack what our opponent does best and try to take that away from them.
“I think what makes our defense strong this year is that we are constantly changing our defensive fronts to confuse our opponent. We are playing downhill and attacking the opposing offenses, and we are putting a lot of pressure on teams through our blitz package.”
MASH’s “D” has a challenge against Oil City, though – stopping the Oilers’ rushing machine, sophomore Ethen Knox, who leads District 10 in rushing with 1,536 yards.
“Knox is very good,” said Collins. “We have seen him on film, and for being only a sophomore, he is very talented. He runs hard, has great footwork and vision, and has great breakaway speed. We have to keep him contained with great pursuit and gang tackling.”
Overall, on Oil City, Collins said, “They are an old school, smash-mouth football team. Coach Dan York and I have very similar philosophies and we both rely heavily on a strong rushing attack. I see the game as being an old-fashioned backyard brawl. When Oil City and Meadville play, it is always a hard-hitting physical game.
“We know it won’t be an easy game and that Oil City is going to test us and do everything possible to beat us. We must be ready for Oil City to come out fired up and hitting on all cylinders to start out the game. We’ve got to make sure that we are mentally locked in and physically prepared for them.”
Jim’s pick: Meadville 52, Oil City 7.
Alex’s pick: Meadville 42, Oil City 14.
Maplewood at Cochranton
• Maplewood (4-2, 3-1 Region 2)
• Cochranton (5-0, 5-0 Region 2)
Mutual respect.
While interviewing both Maplewood coach Bryan Borkovich and Cochranton coach Mike Feleppa, it was obvious the football mentors have enormous respect for each other.
They coached together at one time – as assistants under former Meadville coaching legend Ken Achenbach, who now is an assistant under Feleppa.
“Mike has done a great job in getting his kids to buy in and execute what he wants them to do,” said Borkovich. “He has moved players around and I think you are seeing his experience to make his kids successful.”
Feleppa on Borkovich: “Bryan is a friend of mine and I have a lot of respect for him and his team.”
Borkovich, however, will like nothing better than to defuse Feleppa-mania in Cardinal country, as the first-year coach has been a weekly hot topic at the local coffee hotspots for his great turnaround on the program this year.
Can the Tigers pull off the major upset? For it to happen, Borkovich believes his squad must …
“We need to play four quarters of mistake-free football. When you have a team that is 5-0, you can’t be lazy on defense and be sloppy on offense. Defensively, we need to be on our keys and do our best to contain (Jack) Martinec. Offensively, we need to do a better job of putting points on the board early.”
Borkovich mentioned the X-factor: Martinec. The Cardinals’ senior running back is having a phenomenal season, rushing for 1,163 yards (second in District 10) on only 131 carries, and scoring 13 touchdowns. He has rushed over 200 yards in four games this season.
How are you planning on containing Martinec, coach Borkovich?
“Just try to play gap-sound aggressive defense. You can not sit back and wait on him, or he will eat you up. We just must make sure we have him, and the other skilled guys accounted for on every formation because if we forget about the others, they can hurt us, too.”
Borkovich has the utmost respect for Martinec: “He is the best back in the region this year hands down and might be the best overall player. He just is a natural and the system he has been put in is perfect for him.”
Martinec has been pretty much a one-man wrecking crew this season. Is Feleppa somewhat worried that he may start wearing down? It didn’t sound like it …
“Jack is having a great year so far and he deserves it. He gives 100 percent effort and has a great attitude. I worry as a coach with any of the kids wearing down at this point in the season. That is something that you try to control as a coach by shortening up practices to a certain extent. Jack, nor anyone else, has given any signs of wearing down.”
Feleppa also delivered his normal Belichick-like outlook on the game:
“We must do the same stuff that got us to 1-0. Execute the game plan, limit mistakes, play fast and physical on defense, 11 hats to the ball and win the turnover battle. You are only as good as your next game.”
Jim’s pick: Cochranton 32, Maplewood 14.
Alex’s pick: Cochranton 22, Maplewood 10.
Harbor Creek at Conneaut
• Harbor Creek (2-5, 2-3 Region 5)
• Conneaut (0-6, 0-5 Region 5)
Hopefully, Conneaut’s “reset week” jump-starts the Eagles.
Due to not having enough healthy players, Conneaut was forced to cancel its non-region game last week against Villa Angela St. Joseph’s Prep of Cleveland.
A decision CASH first-year coach Jake Stoyer didn’t want to make, but it was necessary.
“We got banged up really bad against Meadville, so we made the unfortunate decision to cancel the game,” he said. “That is something you never want to do as a coach, but something we deemed necessary. With that being said, we had to move forward as a team and had to make the decision to get better no matter the situation we are in.
“It has been a very trying week. The kids have adjusted well to the changes. We referred to last week as reset week. With low numbers, we focused a lot on technique and improving ourselves. We had to have a growth mindset so that no matter the situation we are in, we have to get better.”
Stoyer’s scouting report on Harbor Creek:
“They are well-coached football team. Their record does not reflect their level of play. They are aggressive, and always play hard. They will be physical on both sides of the ball and will play downhill on offense. Even in games against very talented opponents, they had had success moving the football.”
Key factors in the game, coach?
“We need to get them off the field on third down. We can bend, but not break on defense. Offensively, we must get momentum going early. If we can string together a couple of good drives, that will make a world of difference for us. The big theme for this week is we have to play aggressive and fast all the way around.”
Jim’s pick: Harbor Creek 40, Conneaut 12.
Alex’s pick: Harbor Creek 35, Conneaut 8.
Records:
Jim Hunter – 22-6
Alex Topor – 19-9
Meadville Tribune Player of the Week
Not one … not two … not three … but 15 players for The Meadville Tribune’s Players of the Week.
What? Yep. Meadville’s defensive unit. The Bulldogs’ ferocious attacking defense has recorded three consecutive shutouts and the players deserve some strong recognition.
The MASH defensive monsters:
Inside linebackers Griffin Buzzell and Brady Walker. “They are our leaders,” said coach Ray Collins.
Outside linebackers Brighton Anderson and Amarri Lewis. Collins: “They do an exceptional job of shutting down the outside run game and short passing game.”
Defensive line, consisting of defensive ends Jordan Young and Justice Esser; nose tackle Rhoan Woodrow; defensive tackles Ruric Douglas, Jordan Hamilton and Ian Whistler. Collins: “These guys have been dominant up front and do a great job of controlling the line of scrimmage.”
Secondary, consisting of free safety Ryan Reichel; cornerbacks Andrew Jefferson and Khalon Simmons; and, working into the rotation, free safety Gavin Longstreth and cornerback Tate Reichel. Collins: “Our rotation of guys have played really well this year.”
Buzzell has a team-high 67 tackles and Walker is second with 49.
Runner-up: Martinec. The Cardinals’ workhorse had another strong game in their 47-0 blowout over Iroquois by rushing for 242 yards and scoring four touchdowns. He has been named the Player of the Week three times and runner-up twice.