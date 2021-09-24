Showdown time for the ’Dogs.
Coming off its most complete game of the season in its 40-7 blowout victory over Harbor Creek last week to improve to 2-0 in Region 5, Meadville seeks to take sole possession of first place in the league tonight as the Bulldogs travel to unbeaten 3-0 Warren.
“I expect Warren to come out fired up and ready to go toe-to-toe with us,” said Meadville coach Ray Collins. “Their players understand the gravity of this game and what is at stake. We’ll have to be ready to go because Warren will be ready to play for sure.”
Collins has a thorough scouting report on Warren:
“We’ve watched a lot of film on them and the one thing that stands out is that they are good on offense, defense and special teams. Warren has the athletes and offensive line to put points on the board, and they have aggressive guys on defense.”
The “keys” to an all-important win for MASH:
“Our defense needs to disrupt and limit the effectiveness of Warren’s passing game,” said Collins. “Their quarterback (Eric Dippold) has shown the ability to throw the ball deep and has thrown for eight touchdowns. Warren has also shown that they have a strong rushing attack, so we must be ready to stuff their run game.
“Offensively, we have to continue to put drives together and limit our mistakes and turnovers. We were able to do that last week against Harbor Creek and it played a huge factor in the outcome of the game. If our team stays focused, aggressive and plays physical, then I think we’ll put ourselves in a position to win. If we don’t, then I think Warren will take it to us, so the Bulldogs have got to be locked in and ready to go.”
Sophomore Dippold has completed 28 of 55 passes for 579 yards. Sophomore Tommy Nyquist is the Dragons’ top rusher with 424 yards on 54 carries.
The Bulldogs are fueled by their three-headed rushing attack: junior Khalon Simmons (500 yards on 52 carries), senior Griffin Buzzell (453 yards on 61 carries) and junior Brady Walker (302 yards on 41 carries)
Jim’s pick: Meadville 34, Warren 27.
Alex’s pick: Meadville 28, Warren 24
Union City at Saegertown
Saegertown (0-2, 0-2 Region 2)
Union City (0-3, 0-3 Region 2)
Cannon Memorial Field will be hopping tonight.
With the dedication of the field house in honor of Scott Bidwell, a new scoreboard and Homecoming, Saegertown coach Jim Wolfgang expects an enthusiastic home crowd on hand against Union City.
“It’s going to be a big night for us,” he said.
Wolfgang, however, was worried earlier in the week that the game may not be played as Union City’s game against Maplewood last week was canceled due to COVID-19.
“I have been in contact with coach Gunther (Union City’s head coach) all week and he has been letting me know who things were going,” said Wolfgang. “We got the email (Thursday morning) confirming the Bears will be ready to play on Friday night. We are thankful Union City was able to get back on the field this week to come and play football.”
Wolfgang’s scouting report on Union City:
“We will need to watch the quick hitters up the middle, the counter, and their option,” he said.
“Keys” to a victory:
“Defensively, we will need to defend the quick hitters up the middle and our outside will have to be disciplined to cover their option and counter. Offensively, we will need to execute. We finally have everyone back this week healthy.”
Jim’s pick: Saegertown 32, Union City 13.
Alex’s pick: Saegertown 21, Union City 6.
Maplewood at Mercer
Maplewood (2-1, 1-1 Region 2)
Mercer (1-2, 1-2 Region 1)
Thank you, Brockway.
After hearing Maplewood’s game against Union City last week was canceled due to COVID-19 issues on the Bears’ team, the Brockway school officials contacted Tigers’ football coach Bryan Borkovich and asked if they want to play them last Saturday.
Borkovich didn’t pause on his answer – giving them an immediate, “yes.” If the Tigers hadn’t played, it would have been two straight weeks without a game.
The verdict? An 18-7 win by Maplewood.
“It was great to get the team out and playing again, and luckily we were able to wake up in the second half and get the win,” said Maplewood coach Bryan Borkovich. “These men worked hard in the offseason, and they deserve to get in as many games as we can.”
Borkovich & Co. are playing another non-region game against Mercer. What do you know about the Mustangs, coach?
“They are an experienced team with a lot back this year,” he said. “They are well coached and are good at what they do on offense. They are going to be physical and run right at us. If we do not get downhill and play with intensity, then we could struggle.”
The winning factors in the game?
“We have to execute and stay on our keys on defense,” said Borkovich. “We need to play a complete game for four quarters and play like we are capable of. We have been inconsistent and that comes with losing practice time, but we need to play to our ability and take on any challenge that comes our way. Stopping running back Jake Badger and limiting the big plays by their quarterback will be the ultimate determination of the outcome.”
Maplewood’s star running back Ben Giliberto enters the game with 309 rushing yards.
Jim’s pick: Mercer 28, Maplewood 14.
Alex’s pick: Maplewood 21, Mercer 14.
Eisenhower at Cambridge Springs
Eisenhower (3-1, 2-1 Region 2)
Cambridge Springs (1-1, 1-0 Region 2)
“We can’t control the uncontrollable,” is how Cambridge Springs head coach Nathan Liberty summarized the last two weeks of not playing due to COVID-19 issues in the school district.
“Being off for two weeks was the worst, but we are back in action, and we are thrilled.”
Memo to Eisenhower: Meet Garrett Hodak, the Blue Devils’ well-rested, bruising fullback. The last time Hodak toted the pigskin in a game was on Sept. 3 and it was a career night for the lineman-turned-running back as he rushed for a career-high 252 yards on 28 carries in the Spa’s 30-6 victory over Seneca.
Liberty plans on the same offensive scheme against Eisenhower: “We have to be physical on offense.”
Jim’s pick: Cambridge Springs 26, Eisenhower 20.
Alex’s pick: Eisenhower 35, Cambridge Springs 28.
Franklin at Conneaut
Frankin (0-4, 0-2 Region 5)
Conneaut (0-4, 0-3 Region 5)
Will tonight be the night for Conneaut?
After playing four opponents with more firepower, the youthful and winless Eagles will finally be on even ground with an opposing team as Region 5’s other winless team, Franklin, invades Linesville.
When asked what it will take to get its first “W” of the season, Conneaut first-year coach Jake Stoyer immediately said, “Effort and attitude.”
Continuing, the Eagles’ boss added, “We have talked all year about those two things. No matter who it is we’re playing, if it’s at home or away, the two things we control are our attitude and effort. If we can focus on us and where we want to be, the results we want will follow.”
Who are you leaning on tonight, coach?
“My seniors. Our backs are against the wall and if we are going to push back, it starts with them. I expect Dylan Lehmann to continue performing for us the way he has all year. As well as guys like Dan Ellis, Dan Morrow and Braden Groover, who will have to step up and play their best. The list goes on and on, but if we are going to take this program where we expect it to be, it’s going to take a village.”
Jim’s Pick: Conneaut 20, Franklin 13.
Alex’s pick: Conneaut 22, Franklin 20.
Records:
Jim Hunter: 12-4.
Alex Topor: 9-7.
Player of the Week
Who else? Cochranton running back Jack Martinec, the third time in four weeks.
Crushing Eisenhower’s morale throughout the game with breakaway runs, Martinec rushed for a season-high 265 yards on 29 carries and scored three touchdowns in the Cardinals’ dominant 34-13 victory.
Martinec broke loose for 19-, 50- and 75-yard touchdown romps.
How about these post-game comments from the matured Martinec: “My o-line opened up the holes for me and they’re counting on me. My line does it for me, so I need to do it for them.”
Martinec’s parents should be proud.
Runner-up: Meadville junior running Khalon Simmons. In the Bulldogs’ 40-7 blowout victory over Harbor Creek, the speedster Simmons scampered for 141 yards on 13 hauls, including a 72-yard touchdown romp.