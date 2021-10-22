Tonight’s game against Cathedral Prep has been circled on the Meadville football players’ calendars for months.
The Bulldogs (6-2) – riding a five-game winning streak, including four consecutive shutouts, and with an eye-popping scoring margin, 278-7 – will face their toughest task of the season as the Ramblers enter Bender Field ranked fourth in Pennsylvania in Class 5A with a 6-1 overall record.
Game time is 7 p.m.
“Without a doubt, they are the best team that we have seen this season and our players are anxious to take the field against them to see how we stack up against them,” said Meadville coach Ray Collins.
“We understand that this is going to be a tough, hard-hitting game, but we expect that every week from our opponents. We respect everyone that we play, and our mission is to go out there and earn the respect of the other teams that we play.”
Collins has a thorough scouting report on high-powered Prep:
“As always, Prep is solid in every area. They have big, physical guys on the offense and defensive lines. Their defense is sound, their offense has four fast, athletic receivers, a stable of three solid running backs, and a big, strong-armed quarterback who can throw it deep as well as run with power. They also have an exceptional kicker and play great special teams.”
Collins & Co. aren’t blinking, though.
“The key to our success this week isn’t any different than it has been for the past eight weeks,” said the eight-year MASH mentor. “We have to start out by not hurting ourselves with penalties and turnovers. From there, we must be committed to playing four quarters of aggressive, physical football. Our offense has to put together drives that result in points and our defense has to continue attacking opposing offenses and doing our best to make it hard on them to move the ball and score points.”
Offensive statistics do not lie: It’s clear MASH has the offensive firepower to stay with Cathedral Prep as its three-headed rushing attack – senior Griffin Buzzell and juniors Khalon Simmons and Brady Walker – is having an excellent season.
Both Simmons and Buzzell are closing in on 1,000-yard rushing seasons as the former enters the game with 989 yards and the latter has 980 yards. Simmons and Walker, who has rushed for 719 yards, are first and second, respectively, in District 10 scoring with 121 and 113 points.
“Our backfield is running hard and doing a great job of blocking for each other,” said Collins. “Our offensive line is also doing a great job of coming off the ball and opening holes for those backs. Each week, our offensive unit has improved, and we are executing at a much higher level than we were at the start of the season.
“This group of backs takes a lot of pride in running hard, not turning over the football, carrying out great fakes, and blocking for each other. They are a very unselfish group that just wants to see the team win more than anything.”
Sidenote: Meadville will be without its pancake machine junior offensive tackle Rhoan Woodrow, who suffered a dislocated patella in last week’s 48-0 win over Oil City, and showing his toughness, continued to play. “Fortunately, the X-rays revealed that the injury was not as serious as originally thought,” said Collins. “We expect to have him back for the playoffs.” Sophomore Ty Tidball will fill in at guard, and Jordan Hamilton and Ian Whistler will rotate series at the nose tackle position on defense. “Our players have always understood the next man up philosophy so we are confident in the players that we will be using while Woody gets healed up,” continued Collins.
Jim’s pick: Cathedral Prep 28, Meadville 14.
Alex’s pick: Cathedral Prep 49, Meadville 21.
Cochranton at Saegertown
• Cochranton (6-0, 6-0 Region 2)
• Saegertown (2-4, 2-3 Region 2)
Cochranton senior workhorse running back Jack Martinec has grabbed all the attention this season, and well deserved, but hey, how about giving the Cardinals’ defense some love.
The Redbirds recorded their third shutout of the season, and second straight, last week with a 28-0 win over Maplewood, and have given up only 29 points on the season.
“I have been really happy with our defensive performances the last couple games,” said first-year Cochranton coach Mike Feleppa. “We controlled a very good Maplewood team last week.”
However, the straw that stirs Cochranton’s drink is obvious: Martinec. For the fifth time this season, the Cards’ leader cracked the 200-yard rushing mark last week against Maplewood with 261 yards on 34 carries and scored all four touchdowns.
Hey, coach Feleppa, please define your star player …
“Obviously, Jack is very skilled athletically, but he has intangibles that are just ingrained in him. His mindset and mental toughness I think are what set apart. He always puts the team first. He puts pressure on himself that he doesn’t want to let his teammates down. I am really in awe of the kid … I honestly can’t say enough good things about him.”
Saegertown coach Jim Wolfgang understands it will be a tough chore to keep Martinec in check:
“Jack is having a huge year and it is great to see Cochranton having the season they are having,” he said. “We need to contain their offense and not let them get a head of steam.”
How can you upset Cochranton, coach Wolfgang?
“We will need to control the ball and the line of scrimmage,” he said.
Wolfgang’s counterpart, Feleppa, spoke positively of the Panthers:
“Saegertown is an interesting team. They are a lot better than their record indicates. They can score in a hurry and are a very opportunistic team, meaning if you make a mistake, they will capitalize on it. Their offensive system is very similar to ours, and defensively, they have very active linebackers that fill hard. I am expecting them to come out and battle for four quarters.”
Jim’s pick: Cochranton 36, Saegertown 13.
Alex’s pick: Cochranton 28, Saegertown 7.
Eisenhower at Maplewood
• Eisenhower (5-2, 4-1 Region 2)
• Maplewood (4-3, 3-2 Region 2)
Maplewood coach Bryan Borkovich got the news on Thursday he was hoping for: His star running back, Ben Giliberto, has a clean bill of health and will play tonight against Eisenhower.
Five hours before last week’s kickoff against Cochranton, Borkovich learned Giliberto was ruled ineligible as he was in close contact to a COVID-19 individual.
“It was a shock, but that is 2020-21 for high school football,” said Borkovich. “It was a bummer, but my hat is off to Cochranton. (Jack) Martinec is a great back and Mike (Feleppa) is doing a great job down there. He is getting the absolute most out of his players. Not having Ben didn’t help, but it wasn’t going to make up a 28-0 difference.”
Giliberto has rushed for 610 yards on 120 carries.
Borkovich’s scouting report on Eisenhower:
“They are a younger team, but they get after it. Another evenly-matched opponent for us to compete with on Friday night.”
Key factors in the game, coach?
“We need to be able to make some stops on defense and play better on offense. Eisenhower will run right at you, and you better be ready to get downhill and tackle.”
Jim’s pick: Eisenhower 22, Maplewood 20.
Alex’s pick: Maplewood 28, Eisenhower 21.
Cambridge Springs at Union City
• Cambridge Springs (2-4, 2-3 Region 2)
• Union City (0-6, 0-6 Region 2)
Cambridge Springs coach Nathan Liberty got a little snappy in the preview – in a good way.
When asked if his players might take Union City lightly due to its 0-6 winless record, Liberty responded quickly, “We don’t take anyone lightly. We haven’t proven anything yet.”
Well said, coach.
The Blue Devils are hitting their stride as they are coming off a 35-21 victory over arch-rival Saegertown last week. Bulldozing running back Garrett Hodak was the driving force, rushing for 202 yards on 25 carries – the second time this season the Spa senior reached the 200-mark.
Another key factor in the Blue Devils’ recent improved play: “The younger guys are getting better every week,” said Liberty.
Liberty might bleed Blue Devil blue.
When asked how he is going to attack Union City, the second-year Blue Devil coach said, “We have to demonstrate the traits of the true-Blue Devil. Power toughness, and most importantly, pride.”
Jim’s pick: Cambridge Springs 40, Union City 6.
Alex’s pick: Cambridge Springs 35, Union City 0.
McDowell at Conneaut
• McDowell (6-1, 3-0 Region 3)
• Conneaut (0-7, 0-6 Region 5)
Give Conneaut credit: The Eagles aren’t afraid of the big boys.
For the second time this season, Conneaut will square off against a powerful non-region team tonight in McDowell, which is ranked 21st in Pennsylvania in Class 6A.
Earlier in the season, CASH played mighty John F. Kennedy of Warren, Ohio and suffered a 66-0 loss.
The adage, “you can only get better by playing a better opponent,” must be hanging in the Eagles’ locker room.
“Yes, it is a very tough task,” said upbeat first-year Conneaut coach Jake Stoyer. “As a coaching staff, we have just worked on trying to put our kids in the best position to succeed. The expectation all week is to continue to work on ourselves and push ourselves to reach our goals.
“The team we play will never change that. We are trying to reflect inward and control what we can control. For us, that means taking every rep with purpose, fixing some mistakes that have plagued us all year, and most importantly, just focusing on getting better every practice.”
McDowell will not surprise Stoyer with anything.
“They have size and talent across the board. Their O-line is huge, and they move well. They will have a steady dose of two QB’s that have very different skill sets. We talked all week about getting 11 helmets to the football because McDowell is loaded with kids that are very shifty.
“Coach Orlando has a great program up there, they do so many things right, we just have to come in and battle and compete the whole way through.”
The right attitude, coach.
Jim’s pick: McDowell 50, Conneaut 6.
Alex’s pick: McDowell 60, Conneaut 0.
Records:
Jim Hunter – 25-6
Alex Topor – 22-9
Meadville Tribune Player of the Week - Jack Martinec
Jack Martinec’s in-the-future kids will be dropping their jaws when they read his scrapbook from his senior year at Cochranton.
For the fourth time this season, the Cardinals’ hard-nosed, workhorse running back has been selected as The Meadville Tribune’s Player of the Week after his 261-yard performance – the fifth time over 200 yards this season – in last week’s 28-0 win over Maplewood.
Entering tonight’s game against Saegertown, Martinec is District 10’s second-leading rusher with 1,424 yards.
First-year Cochranton coach Mike Feleppa is Martinec’s biggest fan.
“Jack’s mental toughness and team-first attitude separate him from anyone that I have coached in the past,” said Feleppa. “I can hope that someone I coach in the future reminds me of Jack Martinec.”
High praise.