CAMBRIDGE SPRINGS — Cambridge Springs clinched a share of the Region 2 crown on Tuesday with a 12-2 win against Rocky Grove.
The Blue Devils have a 13-1 region record, with its one loss to Saegertown. Saegertown is 12-2 in the region and both teams play their final games today. If Cambridge beats Eisenhower, the region title is theirs, but if they lose and Saegertown defeats Rocky Grove, the region title will be shared between Cambridge and Saegertown.
In the win, Spa started out shaky. On the first pitch of the day, Walker Cunningham hit Rocky Grove’s Isaac Clayton for a walk.
The Orioles were able to score in the inning when Caden Toscano advanced home. Rocky Grove nearly scored a second run, but Aaron Burkhardt was called out on a slide into home plate.
The Devils responded with a run of their own. Brock Cunningham scored off a Jaden Grubbs groundout to first base. Trent Wheeler nearly scored on the play as well but was called out at home plate.
With a 1-1 ball game after the first inning, the Cambridge defense and pitcher started to play ball.
They allowed zero runs for three straight innings with one scoring in the fifth inning. Cunningham allowed three hits during the span and struck out six batters.
“To come in here and put up two runs against Walker when he’s kind of shut everyone down this season, that’s an accomplishment for us. Especially being a single A team and coming here and doing that,” Rocky Grove head coach Geoffrey Sanner said. “Hopefully they keep the confidence moving forward into (today) against a tough Saegertown team.”
Offensively, Spa scored at least once in all five innings. In the fifth, the bats heated up with seven Cambridge runs.
Wheeler led off the inning and reached first on a Rocky Grove error. After three singles, two sacrifice flys, a double, a walk and an error, the Devils held a 10-2 lead with Wheeler up to bat again. An Oriole error on a pickoff attempt allowed Zach Field to score, pushing the lead to 11-2.
With one more run needed for a ten-run mercy rule, Wheeler drilled a double to center field to ice the game.
“That’s the most we’ve grinded for a 12-2 victory in five innings. It felt like we really grinded the entire game,” Cambridge Springs head coach Brad Wheeler said. “Walker didn’t have control of his fastball like he normally does. He hit a kid and walked two kids, which is twice as many as he’s walked all year. But we need games like this to push us and make us better. It was a good game to have.”
On the mound, Cunningham pitched all five innings. He allowed two runs off of four hits and struck out eight batters.
Leading Spa offensively was Bryce Kania. Kania hit two doubles with two runs and three RBIs. Grubbs and Phillip Dragosavac also had three RBIs in the game.
On the season, Cambridge is 14-2 overall. Wheeler said step one for the team is the region title, which is within grasp.
“That’s our first step. We’re closer to our first step,” Wheeler said. “The second step is to get back to districts. The third step — win districts.”
Spa is riding a seven-game winning streak. Its last loss was against Saegertown on April 22 in frigid conditions. The Blue Devils hope to ride the hot streak as long as possible.
“Baseball is all about momentum. This was a very good test for us, but we have one more tomorrow,” Wheeler said. “Trent will throw tomorrow to get him some work as well and we want to keep it rolling right into playoffs.”
For Rocky Grove, the team dropped to 9-6 overall and 9-5 in the region. Sanner said they hope to get confidence entering the postseason, but are largely taking it one game at a time.
“We’ve had kind of a rough go of it this season. We lost one of our players to a car accident. Since then, the boys have banded together. They’ve been playing the game for him, which is what we’ve been preaching,” Sanner said. “That kid was in our dugout all the time screaming his head off and set a good example for the rest of these boys. We want to keep him in our memory moving forward.”
The Orioles’ final regular season game is today at Saegertown.