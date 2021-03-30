By Alex Topor
Meadville Tribune
COCHRANTON — The Cochranton Cardinals celebrated their first baseball game since 2019 with senior night and a 12-2 win over the Youngsville Eagles.
The Region 3 matchup at DuMars Field on Monday was the first game for either team in nearly two years due to last season’s cancellation by the PIAA because of COVID-19.
Jaiben Walker got the start on the mound for Cochranton and began the year with a strikeout. Walker threw four more strikeouts in the first two innings to keep the Eagles scoreless.
The Cardinals’ bats were just as cold. After several strikeouts and fly balls the game was 0-0 heading into the third inning.
Youngsville was first on the board. Walker walked two batters and with runners on second and third, Matt DiSimone hit one to deep center. DiSimone drove in both runners and the Eagles took a 2-0 lead, but it would be Youngsville’s lone hit of the game.
In the bottom of the third, Cochranton started to heat up.
Wyatt Barzak hit a shot to shallow center to drive Dodge Heald in and reach second base on an error. Josh Merchbaker was walked and quickly stole second to give Cochranton runners on second and third base.
Another Eagle error, this time on an overthrow from the catcher, allowed Barzak to steal home to tie the game 2-2. On the next pitch, Youngsville was assessed a balk and Merchbaker was allowed to score from third base. Cochranton took the lead 3-2, and did not give it back.
In the top of the fourth, Walker took care of business. He caught the first out on a short fly ball. Then with the bases loaded and only one out, he dove for a bunt and secured the catch for an out. Walker scrambled and made it to first base for the solo double-play because the Eagle runner did not tag up.
“I didn’t expect this kind of performance today because our biggest struggle this year will likely be hitting the ball,” Cochranton head coach Scott Barzak said. “I wasn’t too worried about giving up a lot of runs but I didn’t think we would score that many.”
The Cardinals erupted in the bottom of the fourth. Bryce McDonough hit one to deep left to bring a runner in. After several walks, the bases were loaded and Barzak was up to bat.
Barzak hit a bomb to deep left field that allowed two Cardinals to score, but Barzak was thrown out at third. Merchbaker followed up Barzak’s hit with a bomb of his own to deep right field for a triple. Merchbaker was brought in on a double by senior Caiden Dunmire to give Cochranton an 8-2 lead.
Cochranton stayed hot in the fifth. Numerous errant pitches allowed Cardinal runners to steal several bases, including home twice. With no outs and a 11-2 lead, Merchbaker brought in the final run on a single to give the Cardinals a 12-2 lead.
The ten-run lead gave Cochranton a win because if a visiting team is down ten runs or more after 4.5 innings the game ends, according to PIAA rules.
“I hope this sets a tone for the year. We played well today. We could have done a lot of things better, but we’ll work on it. I’m pretty proud of the first game,” Scott Barzak said. “We have a lot of young guys and this is the first time we’ve played in two years obviously so I didn’t know what we’d have today, but I’m happy with how it went.”
For the Cardinals, Merchbaker went 2-for-2 with two runs and an RBI. McDonnough was 1-for-2 with two runs and an RBI and Barzak was 1-for-3 with a run and three RBIs.
Seniors that were celebrated before the game were Merchbaker, Dunmire, Jacob Lyon and Ethan Shoup.
“In this era you never know what’s gonna happen so we got it out of the way,” Barzak said. “If we make it through the season we’ll probably have another one at the end but we just wanted to make sure our seniors got recognized in case we get shut down again.”