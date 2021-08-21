HICKORY — The Hickory girls golf team won the Hickory Golf Invitational at the Tam O’Shanter Golf Course on Friday with a 229.
Hickory’s Sasha Petrochko shot a 72, which was third best at the tournament. McKenzie Gustas shot a 77th to take fifth.
The Hornets edged the North East squad by seven strokes. The Swan sisters — Lydia (69) and Anna (70) took first and second individually.
Meadville placed ninth out of 15 teams with a 314. Phoebe Templin led the way for the Bulldogs with a 91. Kelsi Hefner shot a 108, Kayla Germanoski (115), Kennedy Gunn (126) and Bella Ross (131) rounded out the scores for Meadville.
Conneaut Area tied Erie High for eleventh place with a score of 324. Juliana Jacobs led with a 91. Jacqui Detelich (115), Madison Thomas (118) and Grace Hams (133) also scored for the Eagles.