Henrietta "June" Crabtree, age 94, formerly of Conneaut Lake, PA passed away on July 30, 2021 at Rolling Fields Eldercare. She was born on April 2, 1927 in Courtney, PA to the late John and Henrietta (Young) O'Dell. She married Harry Crabtree on May 8, 1949. He preceded her in death on Decem…