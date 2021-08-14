Allegheny Director of Athletics and Recreation Bill Ross has announced Dave Hayden as the Gators’ new head coach of the men’s and women’s tennis programs.
Hayden arrives in Meadville after having spent the last six seasons as the head coach of the men’s and women’s tennis programs at nearby Westminster, a fellow NCAA Division III member.
“We were excited to find a coach with as much experience as Dave,” said Ross. “We are looking forward to seeing his recruiting ties in the tennis community and region pay off for Allegheny Tennis.”
At Westminster, Hayden led the Titan women to a pair of NCAA Division III Championship appearances while capturing the Presidents’ Athletic Conference (PAC) title twice. He was also named the PAC Women’s Coach of the Year in 2016 and 2020. In six seasons, Hayden mentored over 40 All-PAC honorees. In addition to his coaching duties, Hayden served as a NCAA Division III Men’s Tennis national committee member.
Prior to Westminster, Hayden served as the head coach of Baldwin High School in Pittsburgh for eight years. During that time, he was named the 2013 High School Coach of the Year by the United States Tennis Association (USTA) Allegheny Mountain District. Additionally, Hayden also served as the Director of Tennis and Owner of Pittsburgh based S.W.A.T. Tennis Academy. At S.W.A.T., Hayden provided instruction and programming for junior players and adults ranging from beginners to tournament level players. In that role, he also served as a USTA tournament director for large events and was named the 2010 USTA/AMD Tournament Director of the Year. He also served as the Tournament Team Director for the Upper Saint Clair Tennis Development Program.
In addition to coaching, Hayden is the owner and CEO of Hayden Management Group, which is a sports marketing and recruiting firm that provides recruiting and career consulting services in the sports industry.
“This is a great opportunity to become a part of the great Gator team,” said Hayden. “I am excited to work with a talented group of student-athletes and see what we can accomplish on the court and in the classroom.”
Hayden graduated from Point Park University with a Bachelor’s of Science in Business Management. He was recipient of Point Park’s Distinguished Alumni Award in 2003, and also served on the university’s Alumni Board of Directors.