Saegertown has had quite a bit of success in the District 10 softball playoffs over the last several years. But only a few of this year’s starters had any playoff experience entering Monday’s Class 1A quarterfinal game against Kennedy Catholic.
The result, however, was no different.
Saegertown freshman ace Mikaila Obenrader struck out seven and was a walk away from a perfect game as the Panthers cruised to a 15-0 three-inning win over the Golden Eagles at Allegheny College.
The Panthers, who entered the tournament as the No. 3 seed, are now 11-4 overall and advance to face No. 2 seed West Middlesex (6-12) in the semifinals on Wednesday at a site and time to be determined. Kennedy Catholic ends its season at 3-15.
Saegertown battled Cambridge Springs through the regular season, fighting for a chance at the No. 1 seed in Class 1A. But first-year Saegertown coach Jenn Krider feels her team might have lucked out with the No. 3 seed and an opportunity to work out some kinks in the opening round.
“Our seeding actually worked to our benefit,” Krider said. “It seems like maybe we have some time now to make the adjustments we didn’t before and clean up some of the little things we were missing. This kind of gives us another opportunity.”
Saegertown wasted no time getting on the scoreboard against the Golden Eagles. The Panthers sent seven batters to the plate and scored four runs before the first out was recorded in the first inning. Saegertown finished the inning with an 12-0 lead.
Obenrader was 2-for-2 in the inning and drove in four runs.
Saegertown plated two more runs in the second inning with the help of a pair of errors. Brittany Houck’s grounder got under the glove of Kennedy’s third baseman and the throw back into the infield sailed high allowing Kylie Stafford and Rhiannon Paris to score.
The Panthers got the game-ending run off another error in the third after singles by Katherine Diesing and Kylie Thompson.
“I think this is a good example of where mental toughness comes in,” Krider said. “It’s hard to stay disciplined. But we did that today. I was very pleased with their discipline at the plate.”
Obenrader had a perfect game through 2 1/3 innings before issuing a walk. She struck out the final two batters in the inning.