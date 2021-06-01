HARBORCREEK TOWNSHIP — The Cambridge Springs softball team carries a flag with it wherever it goes. Written on the flag are the words, “All Out” — a phrase Angie Mumford has used time and time again in her years as the Lady Blue Devils’ head coach.
On Monday afternoon, the Devils went all out.
Using another outstanding pitching performance by Hailee Rodgers, an aggressive approach at the plate and some flashy defense, Cambridge Springs captured the District 10 Class 1A softball championship with a 6-2 win over intradistrict rival Saegertown at Penn State Behrend.
The Blue Devils improved to 16-2 on the year and advance to the first round of the PIAA Class 1A playoffs set for June 7 at a site and time to be determined. Cambridge Springs will face District 9 runner-up Clarion Limestone, who lost to DuBois Central Catholic 12-2 in five innings in the District 9 title game on Monday.
Saegertown ends its season at 12-5.
In the two previous meetings between Saegertown and Cambridge Springs, just one run wound up being the difference. The Blue Devils won the first meeting of the Region 2 series 1-0 and the second one 3-2. Through four innings, the championship game looked like it might follow suit.
Both Saegertown and Cambridge Springs had scoring opportunities early, but it wasn’t until the third inning that either team was able to cash in. The Devils put that run on the board with two outs in the bottom of the third when Kylee Miller doubled home Paige Verbanac.
“The whole time we were just kind of calm, cool and collective,” Verbanac said. “We kept hitting the ball and we weren’t going into any gaps. So we just kept working hard to find some gaps. And once we started scoring in the fourth inning we didn’t stop; we didn’t let up. That’s how we played all season. We never gave up on each other. We always worked as a team.”
It was Verbanac who helped set up an exciting fifth inning for the Blue Devils. The senior covered quite a bit of ground to rob Saegertown’s Brittany Houck of an extra-base hit just in front of the 225-foot sign in center field. Had the hit dropped in, the tying run would have been at at least second base with just one out.
The Panthers did draw a walk in the next at-bat, but Rodgers finished the inning with her seventh strikeout of the game.
The Devils wound up with two quick outs in the bottom part of the inning. It all changed there. Designated player Maddie Dragosavac got the rally going for Cambridge with a single between short stop and second base. Verbanac and Miller then drew back-to-back walks to load the bases.
Aly Acosta-Reyes then hit into an error that allowed Emily Boylan, running for Dragosavac, to score. Taylor Smith followed with a bases loaded walk, scoring Verbanac. The Devils now led 3-0. That lead doubled when Chloe Schultz cleared the bases with a triple over the head of the Panthers’ left fielder, putting Cambridge Springs up 6-0.
Still, the Devils couldn’t rest comfortably even with Rodgers hurling strikes and her defense flashing leather.
Houck showed why in the sixth inning when she cleared the fence in right field for a two-run home run with one out. Abby Kirdahy kept the rally going with an infield hit. But Rodgers got strikeouts No. 8 and 9 to end the inning.
“Houck is a game-changer,” Mumford said. “Did you see that diving play? She played an amazing game and props to her.”
Houck’s diving play on the second base side was the third out of sixth inning, leaving the Devils with a runner at third base and keeping the deficit at just four for the Panthers going into their final three outs.
Saegertown did get itself a runner in the seventh inning after an error. But the base runner wandered too far off first base and was tagged out to end the game.
“We have girls who don’t want to lose,” Mumford said. “We hustle, hustle, hustle, hustle. It’s all out all the time. We preach that all year long and that’s what has gotten us where we are.”
Added Rodgers, ““We’ve always preached this one saying, ‘Winners win and to win each inning,’” Rodgers said. “Just putting in those runs and winning every inning helped the defense relax and make plays that came up clutch.”
Rodgers allowed one earned run on five hits with two walks and 10 strikeouts.
The Panthers’ Obenrader finished out an remarkable freshman season, allowing just one earned run off six hits with three walks and four strikeouts.
In addition to Obenrader, the Panthers are expected to return all but one member of their starting lineup next season.
“Jenn (Krider) and Brittany (Zajac) have done a great job coming in as new coaches," Mumford said. "I have extreme respect for them over there.”
“I think a lot of people doubted us,” Krider said. “We never did. I think our staff knew if we could get these girls on the same page and play together as a team and work hard that they could definitely be (in the final) and, in fact, probably farther. Cambridge Springs is a great team and they came out ready to play.
“We always just seem to have one inning where things get away from us and mentally we have a lapse. But I think as we move on and mature as a team that inning is going to be a thing of the past.”