SHARON — The Meadville boys basketball team won the consolation game at the Sharon Tip-Off Tournament against host Sharon 54-44 on Saturday.
The win comes after the Bulldogs lost to Mars 88-56 on Friday.
After the Bulldogs held a 12-11 lead at the end of the first quarter, they started to pull away. Meadville took a 29-24 lead into the half and they outscored the Tigers 25-20 the rest of the way.
Khalon Simmons and Dontae Burnett each scored 18 points to lead all scorers. Lucas Luteran contributed with nine points of his own.
“Good team effort today,” said Meadville head coach Mark McElhinny. “Simmons and Burnett had big games offensively.”
“Cliff McClure had a stellar defensive effort,” McElhinny said. “Dante Miceli made some big shots. Young players had a great weekend. Freshmen Burchard and Luteran both averaged 10 points per game. Burchard hit a huge three late in the game to seal it. Kellen Ball, Tate Reichel and Kamari Pope did a nice job on the boards in both games.”
Joe Messina led the way for the Tigers, scoring 15 points and hitting four three-pointers in the losing effort.
Meadville will host Harbor Creek on Tuesday at 7 p.m.
Meadville (54)
Simmons 8 2-2 18, Burnett 7 4-5 18, Luteran 3 0-0 9, Miceli 1 3-6 5, Burchard 0 0-0 3, McClure 0 1-2 1.
Totals 19 10-15 54.
Sharon (44)
Messina 1 1-2 15, Hackey 3 2-5 7, Wilder 3 0-1 6, Phillips 1 3-5 5, Douglas 2 0-0 4, Ham 1 1-2 3, Austin 1 1-2 3, Piccirilli 0 1-2 1.
Totals 12 9-21 44.
Meadville 12 17 10 15 — 54
Sharon 11 13 8 12 — 45
3-point goals: Meadville — Burchard, Luteran; Sharon — Messina 4.