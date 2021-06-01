SLIPPERY ROCK — Saegertown and Rocky Grove combined to score 26 with 24 hits in a nail-biter at Slippery Rock University’s Jack Critchfield Park.
The Orioles held off a fierce Panther comeback in the final frame to win 14-12 in Monday’s District 10 1A semifinal matchup.
The Panthers opened the game with Henry Shaffer on the mound and the team looked stout defensively. After three innings, Saegertown held a 3-0 lead thanks to a Shaffer single and a Dylan Flinchbaugh triple in the first.
In the top of the fourth, Saegertown made a short lived pitching change away from Shaffer. After three Oriole runners crossed home plate, Shaffer was back on the mound. Rocky Grove left the fourth inning with a 4-3 lead and some momentum.
“Rocky Grove hit the ball well when we switched, but it is what it is,” Saegertown head coach Scott Walters said.
The Orioles kept momentum on their side and scored nine runs over the next two innings to grab a 13-4 lead. Ten Rocky Grove batters were walked during the hot streak and they mustered four hits.
“We got into our groove heading into that fourth inning, which was the second time through the lineup. We’ve seen those pitchers a couple times this season so that was big for our hitters,” Rocky Grove head coach Geoff Sanner said. “Our batters got in there and did what they’re supposed to do. We practiced hitting that speed of pitching all week long and it showed.”
Despite being down nine runs, the Panthers did not quit.
Saegertown opened the bottom of the sixth with two flyouts. Then the offense came alive. Three batters were walked while Shaffer and Caldwell each hit a double in a four run inning. The outburst cut the deficit to five runs.
Rocky Grove added one run in the seventh to add to its lead, now 14-8.
With their backs up against the wall, the Panthers kept fighting.
They opened with two groundouts again before the bats came alive. Singles from Garrett Young, Jaden Reagle, Zach Balog, Flinchbaugh, Caldwell, and a triple from Shaffer, narrowed the deficit to two runs. The Panthers grounded out into a fielder’s choice to end the comeback chance.
“I stressed to them, ‘let’s not quit, pass it on to the next guy.’ Hank (Henry Shaffer) said to me, ‘I’m not ready to go home yet’ after he hit that triple,” Walters said. “That’s all you can ask from your players. We were down eight runs and they just kept hitting and hitting and made it exciting.”
Shaffer led the Panthers with three hits — a single, double and a triple. He also had three RBIs and scored four runs. Reagle, Flinchbaugh and Caldwell each had two hits in the game as well.
“Defensively we played great. We came out on fire and scored some runs, then we got cold. Reece (Henderson) shut them down a bit and they had to change their approach,” Walters said. “The season was great. Our goal in the very beginning was a D10 title and unfortunately we did fall short.”
Rocky Grove advances to the District 10 1A championship game against Kennedy Catholic at a time and location still to be determined.
The Orioles had three batters with multiple hits, Henderson, Michael Shield and Aaron Burkhardt. Henderson got the win on the mound, allowing four runs and striking out five batters in five innings.
“After what happened this year, the boys definitely deserve to be in the championship. It’s something they can hang their hat on this year,” Sanner said. “Emotionally, I will say there were some tears shed after the game just thinking about Nate and wishing he was here. Now we have to take care of business against Kennedy on Wednesday.”