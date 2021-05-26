ERIE — The first inning doomed the Bulldogs.
Giving up all nine of Cathedral Prep’s runs in the first inning, Meadville’s baseball season ended on Tuesday afternoon in a 9-2 loss in District 10 Class 4A quarterfinal action at Mercyhurst University.
The youthful Bulldogs finished the year with a 7-11 record.
“We made a goal at the beginning of the season to make the playoffs and we achieved it,” said first-year coach Tony Tartaglione. “We are only losing two seniors in Jacob Smith and Tyler Blood, so I think our future looks very bright. We are going to move onto next year now. We’re in a good spot.”
Tartaglione’s first playoff game had a nightmarish start.
Collecting five hits and receiving three walks, Cathedral Prep silenced the Bulldogs’ dugout by putting a 9-spot on the scoreboard in the first inning.
The ‘Dogs could have gotten out of the inning with only a 2-0 deficit, but …
“We were down 2-0 and had two outs and a 0-2 count on (Andrew) Malec and he smoked one to the fence, clearing the bases,” said Tartaglione. “Malec is a stud.”
After the dust settled, Meadville played even with Cathedral Prep — thanks to sophomore relief pitcher Isaac Johnson, who entered the game in the first inning and held the Ramblers scoreless the rest of the game. He gave up six hits, while striking out three and walking none.
“Isaac shut the door on them,” said Tartaglione. “He did a fantastic job, picked off a few runners, too.”
Showing its fight, Meadville got on the scoreboard in the seventh inning. Blood led off with a walk and freshman Brighton Anderson followed with a single. Freshman Rocco Tartaglione and sophomore Owen Garvey then delivered run-scoring singles.
“On a positive note, the kids never gave up,” said Tartaglione. “When you are down 9-0 in the first inning, you’re thinking it’s going to be a 10-run game. The kids held their own after the first inning, which I’m very proud of.”
Concluding, Tartaglione said, “I think it was good experience for six innings. I believe the underclassmen took a lot out of this game. I’m looking forward to the upcoming seasons.”
Rocco Tartaglione was MASH’s lone multi-hit player by going 2-for-4.