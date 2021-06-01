SLIPPERY ROCK — Cochranton battled to the last out, but couldn’t shake the rust off.
The Cardinals lost 3-0 to Kennedy Catholic in the District 10 1A semifinals at Slippery Rock University’s Jack Critchfield Park on Monday.
“I thought they did good. We haven’t played a game in two and a half, three weeks or so. We’ve just had all practices and for part of that we were shut down for COVID so we couldn’t practice either,” Cochranton head coach Scott Barzak said. “These guys haven’t played an actual game since the beginning of May almost, so it’s hard. You can practice all you want, but a game situation is totally different.”
Cochranton hadn’t played a game since May 13, but Kennedy Catholic was also sidelined since May 19.
“For coming off such a layoff, I thought they did well. They got their sea legs a little quicker than I expected, which was good,” Kennedy Catholic head coach Scott Pinney said. “We had a bit of a debacle early on at second base, but it got everyone’s attention real quick.”
Pinney is referring to the first at bat of the game. Bryce McDonough reached first base on a Kennedy error that went through the second baseman’s legs.
The rust was evident for Cochranton as well. The Cardinals stranded runners in scoring position in the first two innings. Then, in the third inning, the Cards allowed Kennedy Catholic’s Stargell Fuhr and Cord Pocza to score off of back-to-back errors.
Down the stretch, the Cochranton defense played better and Josh Merchbaker struck out 10 batters on the day, but the Cardinal bats never heated up.
“That’s a great pitcher and he is hard to hit. We only have four or five guys on our team that are really good hitters,” Barzak said. “Facing a guy like that is tough.”
Kennedy’s Cody May allowed three hits in six innings and struck out seven batters.
“My biggest thing was establishing the strike zone,” Pinney said. “That’s why we went with Cody because of his age, experience and consistency.”
The Eagles added a third run to their total in the fifth inning when Santino Multari scored during a fielder’s choice situation.
In the final inning, Cochranton fought to stay alive. Remy Sample was hit by a pitch and Bryce Lee made it to first off of another Kennedy error. A Merchbaker walk loaded the bases for the Cardinals.
Kennedy’s reliever struck out the final batter swinging to ice the game.
With the win, Kennedy Catholic advances to the District 10 1A Championship against Rocky Grove on Wednesday at a time and location to be determined.
Multari and Fuhr each had two hits and one run scored for the Golden Eagles
For Cochranton, Merchbaker, Caiden Dunmire and Jack Rynd each had one hit in the loss.
I’d go to war with these nine guys,” Barzak said. “We’ve got four, maybe five guys that haven’t played baseball since little league. They came out this year because our numbers were so low, so I’m extremely proud of them.”