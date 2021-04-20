SLIPPERY ROCK — Caden Holeva doubled home Jacob Smith for the eventual game-winning run in the ninth inning as Meadville downed Slippery Rock 7-5 on Monday in Region 2 baseball action.
The Bulldogs trailed 3-1 going into the sixth inning, but plated four runs in the frame to take a 5-3 lead.
Slippery Rock added one run in the sixth and tied it with another run in the seventh to force extra innings.
Meadville came up big defensively in the seventh to keep the Rockets from ending the game there.
The Dogs threw out a runner at the plate for out No. 2 in the inning and then got a fly ball out to force extras.
Smith got Meadville’s rally going in the ninth with a leadoff single. He got into scoring position on a sacrifice bunt by Gavin Beck and then scored on Holeva’s two-bagger. Holeva advanced to third on a passed ball and scored on a single by Tyler Blood.
Brady Walker, Smith and Blood each had two hits for the Bulldogs.