Freshman Rocco Tartaglione held off a Greenville comeback attempt on the mound to help the Meadville baseball team win its home opener 6-5 at Eldred Glen.
Tartaglione relieved Caden Holeva in the fourth inning amidst a three-run inning for an invigorated Greenville squad. The freshman allowed one run and four hits to give Meadville its first win of the season in a Region 2 matchup.
“The win felt really good,” Tartaglione said. “It took a lot of pressure of my shoulders and everyone else on the team so it felt good to come out with a win.”
The Bulldogs got out to a 3-0 lead in the second inning with runs from Shane Altman, Carson McGowan and Tyler Blood.
Greenville responded with a run of its own when Bryce Stubert hit a line drive to center field to bring Rufus Byler in from second base.
In the bottom of the third inning, things got a little heated between the teams.
After two walks, Gavin Beck got on base with a bunt to load the bases. Another walked batter brought a runner home and kept the bases loaded. A wild pitch by Stubert allowed Jordan Young to score and advanced Beck to third base. The run gave Meadville a 5-1 lead.
That’s when things got chippy.
Altman singled on a ground ball to the third baseman, who fired the ball to the catcher in hopes of beating a sprinting Beck to the plate. Beck slid into the plate and collided with the catcher, knocking him to the ground.
The umpire quickly ejected Beck from the game. Shouts from the Greenville dugout could be heard, claiming the play was intentional and “bush league.”
“I asked the umpire and he said the slide was okay but he came up with his elbows so he ejected him because he hit him. He did not do it on purpose,” Meadville head coach Tony Tartaglione said. “Gavin Beck would never do something like that. He is a hustler and it was just a bad situation.”
Regardless of the intention of the play the Trojans were fired up. They quickly got the final out of the inning and were on a mission when they went up to bat.
“They’re an amazing group of kids with great leadership,” Greenville head coach Ben Brunetta said. “They’re not gonna let a little bit of adversity disrupt the ball game so I was very proud of the way they handled that situation. We have nine seniors this year and they challenge each other everyday because they want to get better.
Caden Loutzenhiser got stuck in a rundown situation and was tagged out for the Trojans, but Josh Ickes scored to cut into the Meadville lead. With runners on second and third, Stubert was up to bat.
Stubert hit a long bomb that was just a few feet short of the 376’ center wall. The shot brought two runs in for Greenville. With Meadville clinging to a one-run lead coach Tartaglione went to the freshman to relieve Holeva on the mound.
“I wasn’t really too nervous. You have to trust the defense and trust yourself when you come out there,” Rocco Tartaglione said. “I did what I could do and we came out with the win.”
Tartaglione escaped the inning without allowing any more runs. After a quick series of at bats for Meadville, Tartaglione was back on the mound.
A triple from Soren Hedderick brought a tying run in for the Trojans, but it would be Greenville’s last score.
In the bottom of the fifth, Jordan Young stole home on an errant pitch from Stubert to give the Bulldogs a one-run lead, a lead the ‘Dogs would not give up.
A scoreless sixth for both teams and a scoreless at bat for Greenville in the top of the seventh gave Meadville the victory.
“I think we played great. I thought our pitching was solid, our plate appearances were solid and we had a lot better approaches at the plate,” coach Tartaglione said. “We strung some hits together and stole some bases with aggressive base running. It was a much needed performance.”
The loss dropped Greenville to 0-3 on the season and 0-2 in region action.
For the Trojans, Stubert went 3-for-4 with three RBIs. Hedderick hit 2-for-3 and added one RBI.
“I challenged the kids to get better and I think we improved in all facets of the game,” Brunetta said. “Unfortunately a couple bounces here and there didn’t go our way but I’m very proud of the way the kids came back from Wednesday’s loss and didn’t get down on themselves and put together a pretty decent ball game today.”
Meadville improves its record to 1-2 overall and 1-1 in Region 1 play.
Anderson led the Bulldogs hitting 3-for-4 with an RBI. Young scored two runs and went 1-for-3 at the plate.
“These kids have been playing together for a long time. We had some good senior and junior leadership in the dugout and on the field. Caden Holeva did a nice job being a leader when he came out of the game,” coach Tartaglione said. “Jacob Smith, a senior captain, he got one pinch hit today and he was a leader in the dugout. These kids, they battle, they just battle no matter what.”