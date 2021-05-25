SLIPPERY ROCK — Cambridge Springs used a big first inning to get ahead of Mercer and cruised to a 9-3 win against the Mustangs in a District 10 Class 2A quarterfinal matchup on Monday.
Spa, the second seed in the Class 2A bracket, was the home team at Slippery Rock University’s Jack Critchfield Park for Monday’s win. Mercer, the seventh seed, struggled to score runs and had four errors in the loss.
Blue Devils head coach Brad Wheeler started Asa Henderson on the mound, one of the team’s several pitchers.
“Looking at batting averages and looking at players they had in the region they faced, I figured Asa had as good a shot as any of our pitchers,” Wheeler said. “Jaden (Grubbs) came in as relief and they’re both seniors. They’ve both pitched a lot in their lives. This allows us to hold Walker (Cunningham) and Trent (Wheeler) for the next couple games.”
Henderson opened the game with a strikeout, a fly out and another strikeout to retire the Mercer offense quickly.
Cambridge fared better in the first inning.
Walker Cunningham hit a ground ball to the Mustang shortstop but the throw was over the first baseman’s head. The error allowed Cunningham to get on base, and gave Wheeler time to score from third.
Cunningham advanced to third when Mercer pitcher Troy Bauchman was called for a bock. Cunningham scored off a Grubbs single. Singles from Brady Jardina and Henderson scored four runs for Spa.
“I think we played alright today. We came out and got four runs in the first so it was nice to see our bats come alive,” Wheeler said. “We had more errors than I would have liked to have seen, but we’ll clean that up and come play whoever we have to.”
Cambridge scored at least once in nearly every inning
The Mustangs scored twice in the third to get on the scoreboard, but couldn’t keep up with the Blue Devils.
Henderson and Grubbs kept batters off balance throughout the game. When Mercer did make contact, the Spa defense was tuned in and made several great plays on the turf field.
Grubbs made an impressive diving catch to secure a hard line drive while playing third base in the fifth inning.
In the sixth, Henderson caught a grounder and tossed the ball to second-baseman Bryce Kania, who delivered a bullet to Wheeler on first base to complete the double play. Wheeler, standing at 6’5”, caught the ball in a full-split.
“The turf wasn’t a concern. We did our spring training down in Pittsburgh this year on the Washington Wild Things’ field,” Wheeler said. “We’ve been on turf there and we played at Maplewood and they have turf. It just means they have no excuses for bad hops.”
The Mustangs failed to score again until scoring once in the seventh inning when facing a 9-2 deficit.
The win advanced Cambridge to the semifinals to face Wilmingtonon Thursday. The time and location is to be determined.
“We’re gonna hone in on some things in practice, but physically I think everyone is pretty healthy right now. It’s hard to do that this late in the season, but that goes to having six or seven pitchers,” Wheeler said. “We also have two catchers we switch in and out and I think they each caught about half the season. It’s nice to be able to move kids around and not get them sore in one area.”