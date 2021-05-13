Meadville dropped a Region 2 baseball matchup 18-1 against Slippery Rock on Wednesday.
On Senior Day, the Bulldogs didn’t get much offense going. Defensively, they allowed at least one run in every inning at Eldred Glen.
“They just didn’t come to play. You would think they’d be ready because it was senior night,” Meadville head coach Tony Tartaglione said. “We didn’t show any enthusiasm and when you play a good team like Slippery Rock that’s what happens.”
Jacob Smith got the start on the mound for Meadville. After allowing one run in each of the first two innings, he was replaced with Brady Walker.
The Rockets scored three runs off Walker in the third. In the fourth, the Slippery Rock offense ignited with nine runs. Rockets’ sophomore Brett Galcik blasted a grand slam to give his squad a 14-0 lead.
“We really hit the ball well. They’re seeing the ball well the last couple games,” Slippery Rock head coach Douglas Popovec said. “They’re listening really well and everyone is playing as a team. That’s something we want — them to listen and understand the plan.”
After adding four more runs in the fifth inning, Slippery Rock held a commanding 18-0 lead.
Meadville responded with its lone hit of the game from Smith. Andre Jefferson would score later in the inning after a Slippery Rock error.
After scoring 21 runs in last Friday’s 21-11 win against Sharon, the Bulldogs have scored one run in each of the last two games.
“Its consistency. Our approaches at the plate tonight weren’t consistent with last week,” Tartaglione said. “With this group being young, we have to have consistency and we have zero right now.”
For Slippery Rock, the win gives them an 8-5 overall record and a 7-4 region record. With just a few games left in the season, the Rockets appear ready for a playoff run.
“Everything’s come together the last couple weeks here and were making a good run right now. I really hope we can keep it going,” Popovec said. “We’ve got a young team, but they’re positive even when bad things happen. I think and hope we can keep it going.”
With the loss, Meadville dropped to 5-7 overall and 5-6 in region play. The Bulldogs have region games against Greenville, Hickory and Conneaut still on the schedule.
“They either respond or we’ll get the same outcome. Knowing these kids, they’ll bounce back. They don’t like getting embarrassed even though we’ve been embarrassed a few times,” Tartaglione said. “I put it on them now. They’ll respond and bounce back.”