STATE COLLEGE — Saegertown's Joe Grundy completed play at the state golf tournament after shooting an 83 at Penn State University's Blue Course on Tuesday.
After shooting an 87 during the first round on Monday, Grundy finished with an overall score of 170, which tied him for 60th place in the Class 2A field.
On Tuesday, Grundy shot a 42 on the front nine. His card consisted of two bogeys, two double bogeys and and five pars. On the back nine, Grundy recorded a 41 with one birdie, three pars, four bogeys and one double bogey.
Union City's Josh James, the defending state champion, scored an 81 on Tuesday after being in the lead on Monday. James finished with a 150, which put him in ninth place. Slippery Rock's Jacob Wolak, another District 10 representative, finished in second place with a 139. Devon Prep's Nick Ciocca won the championship after shooting a 138.
