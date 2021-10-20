The Meadville Bulldogs hosted Grove City for a Region 5 matchup at the House of Thrills on Tuesday for a “pink out game.”
The team helped collect money for breast cancer awareness with “chuck a duck.” Small rubber ducks were sold before and throughout the match. After the match, a fake toilet was rolled on the court and people that bought ducks attempted to throw the duck into the toilet in an effort to “wipe out cancer.”
“Everyone knows someone that’s been touched by (breast cancer) so it’s awesome to see everyone help out tonight. We invited Grove City to come for this night and of course they were happy to come and help. It’s nice to see that in the volleyball community,” Meadville head coach Tim Schleicher said. “It helps for the team to know there’s something bigger than the game, but we can use it as a platform to help people out with something that’s really important.”
In the match, Grove City swept Meadville 3-0 (25-9, 25-18, 25-22).
The Eagles got off to a hot start in the first set with a 9-0 lead. Grove City held a commanding 14-1 lead and cruised to an easy set victory.
The second set seemed to be on the same track as the Eagles scored four unanswered points to start, but Meadville fought back and tied it at 5s. Meadville stayed within reach but a 7-2 scoring run put the set on ice.
“We try and set goals to go up 1-0 and take the lead because as soon as you go down you have to work twice as hard to get it back. It’s hard, especially because Grove City is a really good team,” Schleicher said. “We can’t make those mistakes and errors and expect to beat a good team. I thought we got better as the night went along but it wasn’t enough.”
Meadville played its best volleyball of the night in the third set. The teams traded points in a back-and forth affair and the ‘Dogs held a 22-20 lead. Four Meadville errors and a spike by Grove City’s Cassie Smith ended any hope of a Bulldog comeback.
With the loss, Meadville dropped to 4-6 overall and 3-4 in region action. The team’s region schedule is complete, but they have three more non-region matches before the District 10 tournament next week.
“We’re gonna get a tough matchup but if you wanna get where you want to go you’ll have to beat them eventually,” Schleicher said.
Senior Kendall Sandrock recorded 13 digs, six kills and four aces for the Bulldogs. Meghan Willis had 13 digs and Ella Stewart added 10 kills.
Tuesday was the first match Schleicher has fielded a full team in about two and a half weeks due to COVID-19 issues. Due to a depleted roster, he’s been experimenting with different lineups.
“It’s encouraging to get everyone back and we have a couple matches to play and gel a bit before next week. With people in and out we’ve been trying different things. I think we found a lineup we like and we’ll keep working on it and settle on it,” Schleicher. “We’ll try and be ready to go and compete at districts because anything can happen.”
Grove City is now 9-5 overall and 3-5 in the region.