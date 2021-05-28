SLIPPERY ROCK — At Slippery Rock University’s Jack Critchfield Park, the Greyhounds offense was hot and cold Thursday.
Wilmington smacked six hits — four for extra bases — while building a 6-0 lead over the first two innings before cooling down over the final four frames.
“I couldn’t have asked for a better start,” Wilmington coach James Geramita said. “The kids were barreling up baseballs. I’ve said this before but I think we’re peaking at the right time and today was a continuation of that. We were aggressive on the base paths.
“Today was a perfect example of how baseball is. You may not hit the cover off the baseball for the first three innings, but that doesn’t mean you can’t do it later in the game. At the end of the day, I think we had eight hits and the majority of them came at the beginning of the game, but our pitching and defense played very well after that.”
With the win, the Greyhounds (16-4) will advance to Monday’s District 10 2A title tilt and a third crack at Region 1 champion Sharpsville (17-1). The Blue Devils secured a 12-2 home victory over Wilmington on April 27 and held on for a 7-5 decision in New Wilmington three weeks later.
“Two years ago, we had a very talented team and Sharpsville took it to us in the semifinals, so we’re looking forward to it,” Geramita said. “We weren’t looking ahead but throughout the regular season, we thought there was a real good chance the two of us would make it there and now we’ll see them there on Monday.
“We’re looking forward to the opportunity. I think it’s been 40 years since Wilmington last won a district title. Hopefully, we do it again on Monday.”
The ’Hounds hammered Cambridge Springs starter Walker Cunningham early with Jaret Boyer and Dom Serafino drilling RBI doubles for a 2-0 lead after the first inning.
Wilmington continued the onslaught with some two-out magic in the second. After Ben Miller’s RBI base hit pushed the Hounds’ lead to 3-0, Boyer doubled, Garrett Heller tripled and Isaac Schleich singled for a 6-0 lead and knock Cunningham from the game.
“They took it to one of our best pitchers,” Cambridge Springs coach Brad Wheeler said. “They came out swinging and hit the ball hard just like we thought they would. (Cunningham) didn’t have his best stuff today, but he tried as hard as he could to keep us in the game. He just didn’t have it today.”
Aside from a Cole McAlister single and run in the fourth, Cambridge Springs reliever Trent Wheeler quieted the Greyhounds, allowing just two hits and a walk over the final four innings.
“It’s pretty tough to have 20 hits at the end of a game,” Geramita said. “For me, I liked seeing that we got hits and it continued from there. It wasn’t like we got guys on and left there like we did on Monday (against Lakeview). I can’t ask for anything more.
“They switched pitchers and any time that happens, it switches things up. We hit the ball hard, but some of them were right at someone or there fielders tracked them down really well. That’s the way it is sometimes.”
The Blue Devils (16-3) were able to avoid the shutout on Cunningham’s RBI double in the seventh.
“I’m still proud of my kids,” Brad Wheeler said. “They never quit. They never stopped trying. I’ve had this group of seniors since they were 10 years old. It’s going to be hard to see them go.”
Boyer picked up his second playoff victory of the week by striking out nine and scattering four hits over five innings of work. Schleich worked the final two innings to perserve the win.
“(Boyer) continues to be lights out for us,” Geramita said. “He was cleared to pitch, but he was pitching on short rest. That’s a tough thing to do for a high school pitcher. We were able to get him out early, so we can get him and whoever else ready for Monday.”
Entering the game with District 10’s second-best scoring offense (10.7 runs per game), the Blue Devils were limited to a single run and five hits by Boyer and Co.
“That was a little bit of luck and a little bit of skill,” Geramita said. “Jaret has been pitching very well and they weren’t able to barrel up on anything today. He kept them off-balance with his offspeed and was moving his fastball inside and out.
“We know Cambridge is a very talented team and came in with only one or two losses. We did a lot of scouting on them and I think that did help. From what we found out about them, they’re an explosive team and we were able to keep them off the bases.”
Notes: The game started nearly 30 minutes later after the opening game of the tripleheader went late. ... The Greyhounds had no such problems with Boyer’s two doubles, two runs scored and RBI pacing the offensive attack. Heller (triple), Ben Miller (single), Schleich (single) and McAlister (single) accounting for the rest of Wilmington’s 8 hits off Cunningham and Wheeler. ... The Blue Devils will graduate Asa Henderson, Colton Smith, Zach Field, Michael McElhinny, Phil Dragosavac, Trent Wheeler, Walker Cunningham and Jaden Grubbs. ... Brock Cunningham’s three singles led the Spa, while Walker Cunningham (double) and Bryce Kania (single) accounted for the only other hits off Wilmington pitching Thursday.