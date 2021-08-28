CONNEAUT LAKE - Greg Clarke was overall winner of the annual Conneaut Lake Area Historical Society’s Paddlefest race held at Fireman’s Beach recently. His time was 27 minutes, 3 seconds.
In the long kayak category, Ryan Ball was first in the men’s division with a time of 33:2. Bill Jorden was second with a time of 33:9
In the long kayak for women’s division, Karen Styborski was first with a time of 38:10 and Johanna Sholder, second with 43:8 time.
Medium kayak winners were: Nick Hillard with a time of 42:38 and Emily Hillard with 42:30. Second place were Thayne Parker, 46:56; and Rebecca Novosel, 47:30.
Sam Laeder won a kayak given in a random drawing of participants, courtesy of Team Lake Road Auto.
In the dice run race, Duane Griggs and Nick Hillard were high and low place winners, respectively.
In 2022, the event will be the first Saturday of August.