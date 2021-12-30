LINESVILLE — The Conneaut girls basketball team lost to Greenville 60-29 at its Holiday Hoops Tournament Wednesday night.
The Trojans dominated from the start and never looked back. The Trojans ended the first quarter with 15-6 lead thanks to Grace Cano scoring eight points and Anna Harpst and Sarah Mallek connecting on threes.
The Trojans continued their dominance into the second quarter, outscoring the Eagles 16-5 to go into the locker room up 20. The Trojans were aided by a pair of threes from Josie Lewis. Lewis scored 10 of the Trojans’ 16 points in the second quarter.
The Trojans didn’t put the brakes on coming out of halftime as they outscored the Eagles 19-8 in the third quarter. As time expired, Cano’s shot rolled in to beat the buzzer and gave the Trojans a 50-19 lead heading into the fourth. In the fourth quarter, both team scored 10 points as the Trojans put many of their reserves into the game.
“Greenville played like a team for four quarters,” said Conneaut head coach Christine Krankota. “They maintained that throughout the game. Obviously, it’s not the result we wanted, but we’re not gonna dwell on it.”
Cano led all scorers with 20 points as she converted on nine shots from the field.
“She wanted it maybe more than anyone else on the court,” Krankota said. “That’s a great attribute to have. She’s a tough out.”
Lewis scored 18 points on three shots from beyond the arc. Harpst also ended the night with double figures with 11 points. Mallek added eight points. As a team, the Trojans connected on five three-pointers while the Eagles had none.
Rylee Jones led the Eagles with 11 points on five made shots from the field. Jones also had seven steals. Jaelyn Blood was second on the team with six points and grabbed four rebounds. Hannah Brady, Jocelyn Denihan and Payton Berkley each finished with four points.
Even though they lost by more than 30 points, Krankota acknowledged that her players competed from start to finish.
“We worked,” Krankota said. “We never gave up. That’s a big factor. They went hard from the first second to the last second.”
Conneaut will play Northwestern in the consolation game tomorrow at 4 p.m.
Greenville (60)
Cano 9 2-3 20, Lewis 3 3-4 18, Harpst 3 2-2 11, Mallek 1 3-3 8, Philson 1 0-0 2, Schaller 0 1-2 1.
Totals 17 11-14 60.
Conneaut (29)
Jones 5 1-4 11, Blood 2 2-2 6, Denihan 2 0-0 4, Brady 2 0-0 4, Berkley 2 0-0 4.
Totals 13 3-6 29.
Greenville 15 16 19 10 — 60
Conneaut 6 5 8 10 — 29
3-point goals: Greenville — Lewis 3, Mallek, Harpst.
Records: Conneaut 1-3, 0-0 Region 5 ; Greenville 4-2, 0-0 Region 4.