Jerracah (Heibel) Gray may have moved away, but she is still making headlines.
Competing in the annual Hugh Gray Adult/Youth Tournament at Columbus Bowling Center in Columbus, Ind., on Sunday, Gray — one of the greatest youth bowlers in Crawford County history in the late 2000s — tossed her first career 800 series with an 803.
The smooth-shooting Gray, who also starred at Notre Dame College of Ohio as an All-American and All-Academic, rolled games of 290, 279 and 234. She struck out in the 10th frame of her third game to clinch her elusive 800 and surpass her previous high series of 795.
“It feels great having an 800 series under my belt,” said Gray, who now resides in Indianapolis with her husband, Jordan, and are the men’s and women’s bowling coaches at Marian University. “I have been close a couple times and it’s nice to finally have the achievement.”
Gray’s game-by-game breakdown:
• 290 — After converting the 2-pin spare in the first frame, she struck out.
• 279 — She left the 10-pin in the first frame (picked up the spare) and another 10-pin on her second ball in the 10th frame (another spare).
• 234 — After opening with a double and throwing another two-bagger in the seventh and eighth frames, Gray made her only errant shot in the tournament in the ninth frame — leaving the 1-2-4-8 pins. “I sent the ball too far right,” she said. “It’s not the spare I really wanted to shoot in this situation, but I was able to pick it up. I knew I needed a double in the 10th and proceeded to strike out.”
When did you know you were locked in, Jerracah?
“I honestly knew an 800 was possible in the middle of game two. I felt solid at the line and had two physical triggers I was thinking of and felt in control. Everything felt like it was on auto pilot for me. I knew if I could keep my two triggers in mind that I could obtain my goal. My two triggers were not letting my upper body fall to the right during my push away and then keeping my hand steady at the top of my swing.”
Gray’s lights-out performance won the adult portion of the event.
Making her mark
The Marian University women’s bowling team is Gray’s life these days, and she wouldn’t want it any other way.
“I don’t have time to bowl a lot of leagues due to my work and coaching schedule,” said Gray, who is in her seventh year at the helm at MU. “My college kids keep me very busy and I love them dearly.”
The strong relationship between Gray and her bowlers was evident shortly after her 800 series.
“I learned that one of my college girls (Macie Hadley) bowled her first 300 at another center. We immediately Facetimed each other afterwards and it was a feel-good moment. I was thrilled for her.”
Granda rolls 298
DJ Granda is on the doorstep of bowling greatness.
Continuing to back up his father’s (Don Jr.) positive words as of late, the 22-year-old Granda nearly shot his second career 300 game last week in Businessmen League at Lakeside Lanes by shooting a 298 en route to an eye-catching 765 series.
Granda’s other games were 244 and 223.
As for his last ball in his 298, “It came in a little light and left the 3-6 pins,” said his father, also the Lakeside Lanes co-owner.
In recent columns, Granda Jr. has come public with his son’s bowling potential, making such comments as, “It won’t be too long before I won’t be able to keep up with them (DJ and other son, Austin),” and, “When he (DJ) is carrying, he can put up big numbers.”
DJ Granda, who tossed an 809 series two weeks ago while bowling out, apparently has arrived.
Great game, DJ!
The Granda youngster still has a way to go before catching Pops though. In last week’s action, the legendary Granda Jr. fired three 700s, including games of 279, 245 and 259 for a 783 in Stewart’s Classic League. His other 7s were 741 in Wednesday Nighters League and 721 in Businessmen League.
In other WNL action at Lakeside, David Muckinhaupt — who is making a strong case for Cat’s Comeback Bowler of the Year — fired a 727 and Brad Spring rolled a 710.
Barnes’ bashers
Is there a stronger bowling family than the Barnes?
You would be hard pressed to find one.
Father Art Barnes and sons Tyler and Andrew were all dynamite last week as they each shot 700s, including two from Art and Andrew.
The elder Barnes tossed a 277 game and 716 in National Mixed League and an even 700 in Wednesday Nighters League at Lakeside Lanes, while Andrew Barnes banged out a 718 in Mixed Nuts League at Plaza Lanes and 708 in Wednesday Nighters League.
As for the red-hot Tyler Barnes, who has been on a 700 tear as of late, the right-hander tossed games of 257, 234 and 247 for a 738 in Monday Invitational League at Plaza Lanes.
You can also include Tyler Barnes’ girlfriend, Britney Holben, too. She fired a 246 game and 654 in Monday Night Invitational League.
Other high rollers:
Cochranton Lanes — Proprietor Lee Duck fired 276 and 258 games for a 740 and Franklin High School classmate, Ryan Williams, threw 243, 239 and 233 games for a 715 in Pioneer League.
Lost Lanes — Fireballer Dan Francis shot an even 700 in the Spa League … Legendary Natalie Hanks tossed a 267 game and 621 in Wednesday Night Ladies League.
Plaza Lanes — Jeremy Smith grabbed the series bragging rights in Commercial League by shooting games of 220, 258 and 249 for a 727 … A “shoutout” to wise-old veteran bowler “Super” Joe Furno, who threw a 267 game and 687 series in Senior Mixed League.
Archacki excelling
A young gun column throwback:
Former young gun sensation Nick Archacki, who is a sophomore on Marian University’s men’s bowling team, opened a lot of eyes with his pin-crushing performance in the opening round of the Team USA Trials in Las Vegas on Tuesday.
Throwing consecutive 244, 269, 226 and 231 games, Archacki qualified 12th in the opening six-game block with a 1,332 pinfall.
PBA standout Jacob Butturff is the leader after the first round with 1,520 pins. Other PBA greats Chris Via, Andrew Anderson, Marshall Kent and Kyle Troup are also bowling in the event.
Good luck, Nick!
COCHRANTON LANES
Pioneer – Larry Hoffman 601, Chris Plyler 247-616, Brad Spring 224-609, LEE DUCK 276-258-740, Cody Buckley 225-229-613, RYAN WILLIAMS 243-239-233-715.
Tuesday Mixed – Lee Duck 236-247-652, Larry Hoffman 241-600, Kathy Wolfe 190.
LAKESIDE LANES
Stewart’s Classic – Tom Baker 242-644, Shaun Boyle 236-648, DON GRANDA JR. 279-245-259-783, Tim McEntire 230-233-650, Don Eaton 250-638, Jordan Vaughn 226-624, Chad Beers 247-227-681, Glenn Dillon 224-605.
Businessmen – DON GRANDA JR. 267-246-721, DJ GRANDA 244-223-298-765, Matt Alexander 276-627, George Wallace 234-275-691.
National Mixed – Larry Hoffman 600, ART BARNES 224-277-716, Don Eaton 237-646.
Wednesday Nighters – Doug Dunham 237-635, Derek Dunham 236-223-640, Steve Swezey 623, Lane Baker 225-626, Tim McEntire 235-224-650, Dan Francis 252-636, Donnie Graham 233-236-669, Shawn Park 222-233-638, Tom Baker 231-659, DON GRANDA JR. 269-246-226-741, Don Eaton 234-635, Shaun Boyle 279-222-691, DAVID MUCKINHAUPT 258-225-244-727, ANDREW BARNES 225-266-708, ART BARNES 247-237-700, SONNY RAUSCHER 258-234-709, BRAD SPRING 237-279-710, DJ Granda 238-650, Mike Almon 229-236-655, Austin Granda 260-230-682.
Tuesday Nite Ladies – Amanda King 192.
LOST LANES
Spa – Ricky Kanline 232-243-670, John Davis 240-225-617, Max Blair 264-225-657, Jeff Keener 237-652, Mitch Worley 255-656, DAN FRANCIS 255-700, Mark Orlop 236-639, Brian Stainbrook 259-633, Randy Moffat 244-638, Ed Hunter 236-618, Mick Lilly 251-665, Dan Lilly 245-645, John Burnell 252-227-696, Harry Hanks 238-631, DeWayne Reichel 235-637.
Tuesday Mixed – Ricky Kanline 234-244-686, Phil Rice 228-601.
Wednesday Ladies – NATALIE HANKS 267-621.
Friday Morning – Bob Mudger 258-235-694, Charlie Shaffer 228-641, Ryan Williams 235-644, Jim Gilbert 246-617, James Baldwin 253-629, Jim Keener 237-255-656, Harry Hanks 620.
PLAZA LANES
Commercial – JEREMY SMITH 220-258-249-727, Lewis SanFelice 257-641, Kasey Kellogg 235-234-657, James Zook 227-245-633, Shawn Park 224-607, Mike Almon 235-235-676, Gary McGranahan 644, Jim Scrivens 247-648, Rob Benge 234-245-664, CHRIS JANNAZZO 236-266-709, Tom Archacki 225-269-676, Dan Hamilton 243-659, Brian Stainbrook 220-602.
Monday Night Invitational – TYLER BARNES 257-234-247-738, Rodrick Baird 246-665, Scott Grinnell 257-656, Brandon Wachob 621, Morgan Migliaccio 246-593, BRITNEY HOLBEN 246-654, Kayla Card 201-581, Ashley Snyder 220, Elaina Snyder 202, Stacey Dodson 191.
Plaza Men – Brandon Wachob 246-666, Jeremy Smith 226-645, Ray VanGuilder 631, Tom Archacki 614, Lewis SanFelice 603.
Mixed Nuts – ANDREW BARNES 232-278-718, DJ Reagle 263-652, Rodrick Baird 220-641, Ryan Williams 612, Chris Jannazzo 222-601, Ellie Schommer 230, Coleen Dahl 201, Savannah Custard 193.
Midweek – Amandia Covert 214, Stacey Johnson 197-190, Penny Gamble 192.
Eagles 429 – DJ Reagle 256-664, Lewis SanFelice 255-633, Jason Ordos 602.
Swingers – Traci Lippert 198.
Talon Men – Adam Wagner 606.
Senior Mixed – Joe Furno 267-687, Michael Chance 226-617, Albert Griggs 199-547, Jim Lostetter 210, Jim Griggs 182, Wayne Bowers 182, Sheree Griggs 167-456, Betty Longo 167-456, Cherlyn Yelenich 155.
Senior Men – Michael Chance 234-636, Ralph Mowris 225-630, Art Barnes 221-620, John Gaunt 602, Dale Barnard 562, Joe Belknap 244-558, Mike Helfrey 212-557, Roger Beck 227-557, Joe Paris 550.
