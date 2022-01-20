The new-look Austin Granda didn’t lose his bowling skills while attending the U.S. Marine Corps Boot Camp on Paris Island in Port Royal, S.C. the past three months.
Picking up a bowling ball for the first time since he left home in October, Granda – the younger son of legendary bowler Don Granda Jr. – put on a show in the NFL Mixed League at Lakeside Lanes on Sunday by throwing games of 236, 242 and 256 for a career-high, eye-popping 734 series.
“Austin rolled the ball extremely well, like he hadn’t missed a beat,” said his proud father.
It has been a whirlwind week for the Granda family. On Friday, Austin Granda graduated from the U.S. Marine Corps Boot Camp, with parents, Don Jr. and Kelli, and grandparents, Don Sr. and Judy, in attendance.
On Tuesday, this columnist chatted with Granda Jr. about the warmhearted ceremony:
JH: How emotional was the graduation ceremony for the family, watching Austin walk out as a Marine Corps boot camp graduate?
DG: We were relieved to see him, couldn’t stop smiling, extremely proud of his accomplishment, and glad to see him healthy. Amazed to see him change into a man and to see the comradery in the platoon. Austin said it was the most mentally and physically challenging thing he has done to date.
JH: Was it everything you expected?
DG: Yes, and then some. It was amazing to see the ceremony and Austin graduate in person.
JH: How did Kelli (mother) hold up?
DG: There were tears … she was bursting with pride. We were definitely excited to see him, talk to him and give him a hug as letters were our only way of communicating for the 13 weeks of boot camp.
JH: What is next for Austin?
DG: Camp Geiger, non-infantry Marine combat training for 29 days, and then he goes onto to Military Occupational Specialty (job training) Air Crew in Penascola, Fl. He flies out Tuesday morning.
Thank you for your service, Austin!
Locals make cut
Four local keglers made their presences felt in the highly competitive 59th Annual Times-News Open last weekend in the opening two rounds at Greengarden Lanes in Erie.
In the powerful 168-bowler field, Josh Dodson, Dan Francis, Rodrick Baird and Chris Jannazzo made the 32-bowler, 10-game cut. Their placements heading into the third round on Sunday at Westway Lanes: Dodson (18th, 2,146 pinfall), Francis (20th, 2,129 pinfall), Baird (23rd, 2,111 pinfall) and Jannazzo (24th, 2,106 pinfall).
Their mindsets heading into the pivotal six-game semifinal round, which will cut the field to 16:
Dodson – “Make the top 16. Bowl better than last weekend and hope others fail. I hope they put a sport shot out.”
Francis – “Sixty good shots and stay ahead of the transition. Without knowing what the shot will be, I’m going to have to be on my A game right off the bat. Mental game is big going forward, too.”
Baird – “Throw strikes, and if I don’t strike, pick up my spares. That is all I can do … and stay out of my own way.”
Jannazzo – “I am currently in 24th, 47 pins away from 16th place. A few big games and I can definitely move up.”
Left-hander T.J. Mitchell enters Sunday’s action as the leader with a 2,483 pin count. Erie bowling legend and three-time Times-News Open champion Mike Machuga is second with 2,381 and 19-year-old standout Killian Kirkpatrick is third with 2,288.
Good luck, locals!
Foister fires 702
Tyler Foister can get hot in an instant.
Case in point: In Wednesday Nighters League last week at Lakeside Lanes, Foister – who smoked ’em a few years ago at the Conneaut Lake establishment with an 843 series – tossed 259 and 227 games for a 702, the highest total that evening.
Great set, Tyler!
Stewart sizzling
Another promising young gun has surfaced at Lakeside Lanes.
Switching to fingertips and throwing a new Track Heat ball this year, 13-year-old Chase Stewart shot his first career 600 series with a 618 in the Junior-Major League on Sunday.
Stewart’s games were 214, 168 and 236.
“Chase has shown steady improvement each year,” said Lakeside Lanes co-proprietor Don Granda Jr.
Congrats, Chase!