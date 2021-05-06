Just one day after the announcement that coronavirus restrictions “related to gatherings, restaurants, and other businesses will be lifted” on May 31, Governor Tom Wolf joined Penn State coach James Franklin, tight end Theo Johnson and university president Eric J. Barron to encourage State College residents and members of university community to get vaccinated against COVID-19.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 10.5 million doses of the vaccine have been administered in the commonwealth. Nationally, more than 107 million people — or 32.3% of the population — are fully vaccinated.
Every adult in Pennsylvania is now eligible to receive the vaccine.
“We’re encouraged by the governor’s announcement (Tuesday), regarding mitigation and masking procedures, but we also understand there’s still much work to be done,” Franklin said on Wednesday. “Pennsylvania has good vaccination numbers so far, and we ask Pennsylvanians to continue to get vaccinated to help us begin a return to the activities we’ve enjoyed prior to the pandemic.”
Along with Tuesday’s restrictions announcement, Wolf added that the state’s masking order will be lifted once 70% of Pennsylvanians are fully vaccinated.
“We’re actually at 50.9% as of this morning in first doses, that ranks us 10th in the nation but No. 1 among the biggest states,” Wolf said on Wednesday. “We still have some work to do on second doses — we’re at 33.7% — but that’s above the national average, which is 32%. And we’re above the national average in terms of doses used, and I think our rank is 19th in that regard.”
Franklin said he and his wife have been vaccinated, as have many staff members and players.
For Penn State, both announcements this week have come as welcome news, as it could clear the path for fans to return to Beaver Stadium for the Nittany Lions’ Sept. 11 home opener against Ball State.
“We really missed the Penn State family cheering us on in Beaver Stadium,” Johnson said. “In order to be able to have 107,000 of our closest friends cheering us on this season, we ask everyone that is able to get vaccinated. I, myself, am halfway through my vaccination process. I’m looking forward to receiving my second dose.”
Penn State opened Beaver Stadium to limited capacity crowds last month for spring practices/scrimmages. The first event attracted 7,521 fans, and it was the first time the general public was allowed inside Beaver Stadium since the Nittany Lions hosted Rutgers in late 2019.
“Last season wasn’t the same without the support of our amazing fans at home and on the road,” Franklin said. “We want our Ball State game on Sept. 11 to be our first family reunion in almost two years, and we want Beaver Stadium and all of Happy Valley to be rocking. This is not just about Penn State football, this is about the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.”