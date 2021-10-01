Golfers from area teams will tee off today at The Country Club in an attempt to punch a ticket to the state meet.
The District 10 boys golf tournament begins with a shotgun start at 10 a.m.
Starting on the first hole is Meadville’s only qualifier, Michael Mahoney. He will tee off with other Class 3A golfers Breckin Taylor (Cathedral Prep), Joey DeAngelo (McDowell) and Kyle Westfall (Erie).
The top-eight golfers in 3A will advance to the second and final round on Saturday.
Last year, Mahoney finished third with a two-day score of 157. The top-two golfers advance to the PIAA tournament.
Mahoney has been competing with Taylor, DeAngleo and Westfall for top score at mega matches all season long.
“I expect Michael to put together two very good days of golf. It would not surprise me if he is my first district champion,” Meadville head coach Fred Garvey said. “I’m hopeful he reaches into the top-two. Considering the state of Michael’s game right now, I have high hopes for him.”
In Class 2A, golfers from Conneaut and Saegertown will represent Crawford County today. The top-15 individual scores will qualify for the final round on Saturday.
Jake Welcheck, Kole Flint and Cooper Baum, all seniors, will golf for the Eagles.
“They worked really hard this season and they’re peaking at the right time. They’re excited for the district competition,” Conneaut head coach Bob Slevin said. “We’ve been playing from the blue tees at Oakland Beach to get used to the longer yardage at The Country Club.”
The three golfers have been with the program all four years. They also worked at Oakland Beach Golf Course over the summer, according to Slevin.
“There’s a lot of camaraderie and friendship between them,” Slevin said. “If they take off and have a couple first couple holes that could set the tone for the day and put them in contention. One stroke can make a big difference between advancing to Saturday or not so I told them to take advantage of this opportunity and make it count.”
Saegertown will have two golfers in the tournament — Dylan Flinchbaugh and Joe Grundy.
Flinchbaugh will look to improve upon last year’s disappointing end and advance to the state tournament on Oct. 19 at Heritage Hills in York Pa.
Last year, Flinchbaugh finished in a tie for sixth place. Due to COVID-19 rules, only the top six qualified for states last season. It sent the junior to a playoff on hole No. 1 against Corry’s Max Rimdzius. Flinchbaugh bogeyed the hole and Rimdzious carded a par.
Flinchbaugh ended in seventh place and narrowly missed the cut for the state tournament.