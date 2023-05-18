By Mary Ann Mook
Special to the Tribune
Carol Kingzett is just a little excited.
Kingzett, general manager of Whispering Pines Golf Course in Vernon Township, is gearing up for the course’s annual golf tournament that benefits the Yolanda G. Barco Oncology Institute Benevolent Fund.
When Kingzett talks about the golf outing, you can hear the excitement in her voice.
“We were able to raise $34,000 last year,” she said. “We had an anonymous donor. We raised $17,000 through our outing, and an anonymous donor matched our $17,000.”
The Breast Cancer Tournament is held the second Sunday in August, and this year’s date is Aug. 13. It will be the 19th annual event.
The Yolanda G. Barco Oncology Institute Benevolent Fund benefits people the doctors or nurses find need a little extra financial support.
The tournament is so popular, Kingzett said it is booked solid within two weeks of invitations going out.
Over the past seven years, the tournament has raised more than $104,000.
Everyone wears pink and white, which Kingzett said is “very moving.” There is also a guest speaker.
“Last year, we had a survivor speak of her support and about her personal experience,” she said.
The tournament gets going at 9 a.m. with a shotgun start. The format is an all-female, four-person scramble net and gross. There are 152 women who participate each year.
“We have loyal women who have supported us from several counties and even from Ohio,” Kingzett said.
The event includes a basket auction, and they have raffled off items for people who aren’t able to play.
Anyone who is interested in making a donation is asked to reach out to Whispering Pines Golf Course, 15630 Middle Road, or call (814) 333-2827.
A little farther north, at Country Meadows Golf Course, 21957 Plank Road, Venango, owner Gail Tucci is just as excited.
This will be the 11th year Tucci will host the annual Fight Fore Cancer Golf Outing.
“We raised $10,500 last year,” she said.
The outing is a fundraiser for the UPMC Hillman Cancer Center in Pittsburgh.
Funds raised are donated to Leonard Appleman, Ph.D., and his research team at Hillman Cancer Center.
The outing is held the last Saturday in July. This year’s outing is set for July 29.
The outing was originally started by Gail and her husband, Rick, who lost his battle with cancer on Oct. 27, 2019. Now, Gail continues to host the outing in Rick’s memory.
Rick and Gail started the golf outing a year after Rick’s cancer diagnosis.
When Rick was undergoing treatment at the Regional Cancer Center in Erie, people showered them with generosity by giving them gift cards and other donations.
The golf outing was a way for Rick and Gail to give back.
When Rick then was a patient at Hillman Cancer Center, Appleman was his doctor.
“This will be the seventh year for money going to Hillman for cancer research,” Gail said. “From 2017 to 2022, we’ve donated $45,600 to Hillman.”
Gail said UMPC Hillman “has been amazing,” and is the outing’s biggest sponsor. Appleman plays in the tournament and sponsored dinners last year.
UPMC Hillman Cancer Center is a National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center and the preeminent institution in western Pennsylvania for providing cancer care; conducting basic, translational, clinical and population science research; and educating the next generation of cancer researchers and physicians, according to a Hillman Cancer website.
The format is a four-member team with a 9 a.m. shotgun start. The cost this year is $300 per team.
Gail said she is thankful for her friends and family for all their years of support.
When she thinks of Rick, she is reminded of a quote by poet Maya Angelou: Life is not measured by the number of breaths we take but by the moments that take your breath away.
Gail believes life is too short to not take advantage of the good things.
“Don’t take life for granted,” she said. “Live life to the fullest.”
She said when she speaks to her family on the phone, she always ends by saying, “Love ya, bye.”
