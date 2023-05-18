By Mary Ann Mook
Special to the Tribune
CONNEAUT LAKE — Timothy Holeva and Phillip Lindsey had owned McGuire’s All Star Grille less than a week when the rain finally stopped and the sun decided to shine on the links.
The restaurant had opened under different new ownership this season, but that owner soon approached Holeva and Lindsey.
“With us being successful (with our other restaurant), they wanted to know if we could open up out here,” Holeva said.
“Out here” means Oakland Beach Golf Club, 11866 Oakland Beach Road, Conneaut Lake.
Holeva and Lindsey, who own Diamonds All Star Grille in Meadville with a third party, decided to go for it and opened McGuire’s All-Star Grill.
“We wanted to give golfers and the public a nice place to dine, have a drink and golf,” Holeva said.
And, “successful” seems to be an appropriate word.
“It’s been crazy — in a good way,” Holeva said.
McGuire’s All Star Grille is open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. seven days a week. The business has about 15 employees.
The menu right after opening included Thursday night buffet, Wednesday night pasta and Friday fish fry. Holeva said the menu is subject to change.
