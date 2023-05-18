Country Meadows
• 21957 Plank Road, Venango, Pa. 16440
• (814) 398-2881
Course details: (back tees): Par 72. 6,371 yards.
Prices: $20 for 9 holes with a cart on weekdays, $23 for 9 holes with a cart on weekends, $27 for 18 holes with a cart on weekdays, $36 for 18 holes with a cart on weekends.
Senior specials: $16 for 9 holes with a cart on weekdays; $22 for 18 holes with a cart on weekdays.
What’s new: Renovations have been made to the club house, including new table tops, painting and wall décor; a juke box has been added; there is a wide variety of craft beer plus new menu items.
Course is known for: Signature hole is No. 17’s island green.
Cross Creek Resort
• 3815 State Route 8, Titusville, Pa. 16354
• (800) 461-3173
Course details: North Course (back tees) — Par 70. 6,467 yards.
South Course (back tees) — Par 36. 3,137 yards.
Prices: $35 for 18 holes with a cart Mon. — Thur.; $45 for 18 holes with a cart Fri., Sat., Sun.; single yearly membership is $640; also have husband and wife memberships; corporate membership (six people) is $3,000.
Best deal: Wednesdays – senior citizens get 18 holes with a cart for $22.
Course is known for: Signature hole is No. 3, a par 3 over two ponds.
Hailwood Golf Course
• 562 Park Ave. Ext., Meadville, Pa. 16335
• (814) 333-2505
• facebook.com/hailwoodgolfcourse
Course details (back tees): Par 35. 2,701 yards.
Prices: $19 for 9 holes sharing a cart on weekdays; $21 for 9 holes sharing a cart on weekends.
Best deal: The only course inside city limits; good for quick nine holes after work; home of Safari Bar.
Course is known for: Being very challenging.
Hartstown Golf Course
• 6054 Route 322, Hartstown, Pa. 16131
• (724) 932-3017
• facebook.com/pages/Hartstown-Golf-Course/119425268107640
Course details: 9-hole golf course; 3,320 yards.
Best deal: $16 for 9 holes sharing a cart on weekdays; $17 for nine holes sharing a cart on weekends.
Course is known for: Hole No. 3 is a par 3, best for a hole-in-one. There are three holes where water comes into play. Snacks and refreshments are available. It is suggested you book your outing as soon as possible.
Mt. Hope Golf Course
• 29790 Route 27, Guys Mills, Pa. 16327
• (877) 408-6442
Course details (back tees): Par 72. 6,807 yards.
Prices: Senior citizen and youth prices available.
Best deal: $28 for 18 holes with a cart on weekdays until noon; no charge for youth 15 and under with a paying adult for seven days a week; pay for 9 holes four hours before sundown and play until twilight.
Course is known for: The variety and design of holes to use all of the clubs in the bag.
North Hills Municipal Golf Course
• 1450 N. Center St., Corry, Pa. 16407
• (814) 664-4477, toll free 1-866-664-4477
Course details: (back tees): Par 71 men, Par 72 women. 6,424 yards.
Prices: After May 26, $17 for 9 holes with a cart Mon. – Thurs.; $26 for 18 holes with a cart Mon. – Thurs.; $21 for 9 holes with a cart Fri., Sat., Sun. and holidays; $33 for 18 holes with a cart Fri., Sat., Sun. and holidays.
Best deal: After 12 p.m. on Mondays, 18 holes with a cart for $20 with a free hotdog; senior citizens 62 and over get 18 holes with a cart for $20 all day on Wednesdays.
Course is known for: It is city owned, always well-manicured, has large greens and a fully stocked clubhouse; food and drinks available at restaurant; offers league play.
Oakland Beach Golf Club
• 11866 Oakland Beach Road, Conneaut Lake, Pa. 16316
• (814) 382-5665
Course details (back tees): Par 71. 6,783 yards; white tees, 6,122 yards; gold tees 5,378 yards; red tees 5,153 yards.
Prices: Senior citizens pay $22 for 18 holes with a cart Mon. — Thurs.; everyone pays $22 for 18 holes with a cart on Mondays until 1 p.m.; $29 for 18 holes with a cart Tues. — Fri.; $39 for 18 holes with a cart on weekends; $29 for 18 holes with a cart after 1 p.m. on weekends; $19 for 9 holes with a cart after 1 p.m. on weekends; $25 for 9 holes with a cart before 1 p.m. on weekends; $20 for 9 holes with a cart any time during the week.
Course is known for: Its greens, rolling fairways surrounded by mature woodlands, “PGA certified” golf shop, There is a new restaurant, McGuire’s All Star Grille.
Riverside Golf
• 24527 U.S. Highway 19, Cambridge Springs, Pa. 16403
• (814) 398-4537
Course details (back tees): Par 71. 6,334 yards.
Prices: Weekends and holidays: $29 for 9 holes with a cart; $19 for 9 holes walking; $40 for 18 holes with a cart; $25 for 18 holes walking.
Weekdays: $22 for 9 holes with a cart; $15 for 9 holes walking; $30 for 18 holes with a cart; $20 for 18 holes walking.
Seniors on weekdays: $18 for 9 holes with a cart; $12 for 9 holes walking; $25 for 18 holes with a cart; $15 for 18 holes walking.
Finn cycle: $40 for 9 holes weekend and holidays, $30 for 9 holes weekdays.
Check with the course for student rates, and special rates before noon and after 3 p.m.
Course is known for: Riverside Golf was founded in 1915, making it one of the oldest courses in northwest Pennsylvania. The course was designed by Scottish golf course designers and William Baird of the former Riverside Inn. It was the pre-eminent golf course in the region. The course and facility went under new ownership in 2021 and now feature The Turn (casual), The Rambler restaurant and The Kelly Ballroom for your dining experience.
The Country Club
• 15955 Route 86, Meadville, Pa. 16335
• (814) 724-7423
Course details (back tees): Par 72. 6,808 yards.
Prices: For information on membership deals and promotions, call or email the club at office@meadvillecc.com.
Course is known for: It is a members-only club. It was established in 1905 and is the oldest course in northwest Pennsylvania and one of the oldest in continuous existence in the United States.
Venango Valley Inn & Golf Course
• 21217 Route 19, Venango, Pa. 16440
• (814) 398-4330
Course details (back tees): Par 71. 6,318 yards.
Prices: $31 for 18 holes with a cart for nonseniors Mon. – Fri.; $40 for 18 holes with a cart Saturday and Sunday.
Best deal: Seniors 62 and older get 18 holes with a cart for $23 on Monday and Thursday; all ages get 18 holes with a cart for $25 on Tuesday. Children’s special: Saturday and Sunday after 5 p.m., children may play for free with one paying adult (greens fee only).
Course is known for: Signature hole is No. 4, a par 4. You can make a reservation to have lunch or dinner at Venango Valley Inn after golfing.
Whispering Pines Golf Course
• 15630 Middle Road, Meadville, Pa. 16335
• (814) 333-2827
Course details (back tees): Par 72: 6,242 yards.
Prices: $39 for 18 holes with a cart on weekends; $29 for 18 holes with a cart on weekdays.
Best deal: Senior citizen special is $23 for 18 holes with a cart Mon. – Thurs.
Course is known for: Well-maintained greens, old-fashioned hospitality, newly remodeled club house. There is now a summer concert series.
