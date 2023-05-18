Cochranton American Legion’s fun golf day is June 3 at Mt. Hope Golf Course with a shotgun start at 9:30 a.m. It is a four-person team scramble. Fee is $280 per team, which includes golf, cart, food, beverage and prizes. Mulligans, line prizes, closest to the pin, putting contest, pull tabs and skins will be available. Deadline to enter is May 27. More information: Call Rick Smith (814) 789-3561 or David Fairfield (814) 425-7929. Proceeds benefit the Cochranton American Legion Post 836 to be used for community projects.
Women’s Services 37th annual charity golf classic is June 7 at The Country Club. Registration is at 9 a.m. with a buffet brunch at 10 and a shotgun start at 11. A minimum team sponsorship of $150 is required by each foursome. Individual golfer fees are $150, which includes cart, greens fees, brunch, hole prizes, snacks, beverages on the course and appetizers during the awards ceremony. Checks can be made payable to Women’s Services and mailed to 204 Spring St., Meadville, PA 16335.
The 27th annual Refuge Homeless Shelter Golf Tournament will be held June 19 at Riverside Golf Course in Cambridge Springs. Registration begins at noon with a shotgun start at 1 p.m. The fee is $75 per golfer and the deadline to register is June 1. A light lunch will be provided, followed by burgers. More information: Call Tonya Braendel at (814) 456-8073, Ext. 107.
Conneaut Lake Area Historical Society golf tournament is June 23, at Oakland Beach Golf Course, east side of Conneaut Lake. Open to all golfers, the tournament is an 18-hole scramble format with men over 65 senior tees. Registration opens at 7 a.m. and a shotgun start at 8. Fees are $75 per golfer and $300 per foursome, which includes mulligans. Lunch and snacks are provided. Golf and raffle prizes awarded. Cash prize of $300 each for first-place male and first-place female winners. Register by calling John Leasure Sr. at (814) 720-1954. Proceeds benefit the historical society.
Meadville Chamber of Commerce women’s golf outing is July 19 at Mt. Hope Golf Course. Registration starts at 8 a.m. with a start time at 9. Cost is $500 per team. The deadline to register is July 14. Pre-registration required. At least one person on the team must be a chamber member. Price includes cart and greens fees, lunch and dinner, games on the course, mulligans and skins, as well as team and line prizes. Basket and 50-50 raffles are extra. Sponsorships (some including a foursome) are available for chamber member businesses. No refunds for cancellations after July 12 or no-shows. Payment prior to outing is required. More information: Contact Christa Lundy at clundy@meadvillechamber.com or (814) 337-8030.
The Meadville VFW Post 2006 Auxiliary eighth annual golf outing will be July 29 at Mt. Hope Golf Course with a shotgun start at 9:00 a.m. Cost is $65 per golfer and includes a cart, beverages on course, continental breakfast, lunch and dinner. Register by July 18. Proceeds will be used to benefit Veteran and Community Service projects in the area. To sign up: Contact Robin Irwin (814) 795-3463.
MASH Track and Field golf scramble will be Aug. 12 at Venango Valley Golf Course. Entry fee is $100 per person. Registration is at 12:30 p.m. with a shotgun start at 1:30. Fees include cart, greens fees, team mulligans, skins, one six pack of beer per person, lunch and meal after golf. Mail or drop off form and check to: Marquette Savings Bank, Attn: Dawn Fronce (MASH Track & Field Booster Secretary), 1075 Park Ave., Meadville, PA 16335. More information: Call Tammi Costello (814) 282-9399, Bonnie Guffey (814) 720-7915, Dawn Fronce (814) 720-8846 or Amy Lynn (814) 720-9235.
Golf scramble for CARE (Cochranton Area Redevelopment Effort) is Aug. 20 at Mount Hope Golf Course. Registration is at 8 a.m. with a shotgun start at 9. The tournament is a four-person scramble. Cost is $80 per person. There will be line and skill prizes, and golfers can purchase skins and mulligans on the course. The outing benefits Lions Park, Cochranton and area green spaces. The deadline to enter is Aug. 12. More information: Contact Mike Dickson at (814) 425-2895, mail to P.O. Box 176, Cochranton, PA 16314 or email dicksonfuneralhome@windstream.net.
Meadville Chamber of Commerce fall golf outing is Aug. 30 at Mt. Hope Golf Course. Registration is at 9 a.m. with a start time at 10. Cost is $500 per team. The deadline to register is Aug. 25. Pre-registration required. At least one person on the team must be a chamber member. Price includes cart and greens fees, lunch and dinner, hole-in-one contest, games on the course, mulligans and skins, as well as team and line prizes. Basket and 50-50 raffles are extra. Sponsorships (some including a foursome) are available for chamber member businesses. No refunds for cancellations after Aug. 23 or no-shows. Payment prior to outing is required. More information: Contact Karen Staudt at kstaudt@meadvillechamber.com or (814) 337-8030.
The Meadville City Fraternal Order of Police Colonel Lewis Walker Lodge 97 first golf outing is set for Sept. 2 at Whispering Pines Golf Course. It’s a four-person scramble with chances to win over $115,000 and an auction. The cost is $75 per golfer or $300 per team.
Bulldog Hockey’s golf outing is Sept. 16 at Mt. Hope Golf Course. A shotgun start is at 9 a.m. The cost is $75 per golfer or $350 per foursome. Breakfast, lunch and desserts will be served during the day. On-course refreshments will be available throughout the day. There will be a 50-50 raffle and prizes. A brochure will be available June 1. More information: Contact Jamie Plunkett at (814) 282-6361 or email jplunket@allegheny.edu.
Meadville Elks No. 219 golf outing is Sept. 16 at Country Meadows Golf Course. Registration is at 9 a.m. with a shotgun start at 9:30. The cost is $80 per person, which includes skins and mulligans. The outing benefits the Elks National Foundation and Pennsylvania Elks Home Services Program. It is open to all members and guests. Lunch will be served at the course and dinner will be at the lodge. More information: Call the lodge at (814) 807-1355.
Sixth annual Justin Young Scholarship for Brooklyn will be Sept. 23 at Venango Valley Golf Course with registration at 11 a.m. and a shotgun start at noon.. Cost is $320 per team. The entry and money is due Sept. 9. There will be raffles, 50-50, skins and prize money. A small lunch will be available at the turn and a steak dinner.
