FAIRVIEW — The Meadville Bulldogs boys golf team began its season with a Region 6 mega match at Beechwood Golf Course on Thursday.
As a team, Meadville took fifth with a score of 350. Cathedral Prep won the match with a tiebreaker over Erie High. Each school scored 326. Rounding out the event was McDowell in third (340), General McLane in fourth (346), Warren in sixth (371) and Harbor Creek in seventh (384).
Individually, Michael Mahoney was the top scorer for Meadville with a 76. He was four shots back of the individual winner — Kyle Westfall of Erie.
Also for the Bulldogs, Phil Pandolph shot an 86, Robert Mahoney a 93, Alex Burgess a 95 and Sam Coppola a 96.
The team will be back in action on Tuesday for another mega match at Green Meadows Golf Course in North East.