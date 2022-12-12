MECHANICSBURG — Less than a minute left in the game, third down and Neumann-Goretti was literally inches away from the win — and a state championship. If there could be a Hail Mary play on defense, Belle Vernon needed it.
Then, in a few seconds, it happened. One play. One QB sneak. Fumble. Confusion.
Then, excitement for Belle Vernon. Heartbreak for Neumann-Goretti.
Everyone from the Belle Vernon players on the field to their coach wasn’t exactly sure what happened on the most memorable play in Belle Vernon history. But what they were sure about, moments later: A state championship trophy was theirs for the first time in school history.
What was mostly a snoozer of a game had a fantastic finish and Belle Vernon walked away with the PIAA Class 3A title after an emotional 9-8 victory against Neumann-Goretti of Philadelphia at Cumberland Valley High School.
“I know it sounds kind of corny, but I think it was just meant to be,” Belle Vernon coach Matt Humbert said.
Neumann-Goretti (10-4) had a first-and-goal at the 2 with 1:55 left in the game. Two plays moved the ball to about a foot away from the goal line. On third down, quarterback Mekhil Wharton took the snap and tried to push forward. A sea of humanity developed near the goal line — and suddenly some Belle Vernon players were jumping around in excitement. Then, Belle Vernon’s Aiden Johnson came out of the pile with the ball in his hands with 37 seconds on the clock. He recovered Wharton’s fumble. Belle Vernon (11-2) then ran out the clock, and their players ran on the field in jubilation — and disbelief.
“This is a memory that’s unbeatable. It’s crazy,” said Belle Vernon star running back-defensive back Quinton Martin, whose 16-yard touchdown reception late in the third quarter proved to be the winning points.
But getting back to “The Fumble.” The PIAA football playoffs date back to 1988, and it was No. 88 (Johnson) who came up with one of the most unforgettable plays in PIAA history. So, what exactly happened?
Surreal. How many state championships are decided in final minute on a play like this? Belle Vernon recovers fumble at goal line and wins 9-8.
“I hit one of their running backs, and he went into the running back with the ball, and then the ball come out,” Johnson said.
Wait, didn’t the QB run the ball?
“I don’t know,” Johnson said with a laugh. “I can’t even remember the play. This is amazing.”
Neumann-Goretti had the ball on the 1-foot line, less than a minute to go, ready to score, ready to win a state championship. Then The Fumble. Belle Vernon’s Aiden Johnson recovered and BV won 9-8. Incredible.
Defensive tackle Steve Macheska shed tears of joy after the game on the field, and he tried to explain the play.
“I guess someone jarred the ball loose or [Wharton] dropped it. I don’t know. I just know it was amazing,” Macheska said. “It’s surreal. I’ve never seen a state championship game end like that ever.”
OK, can Humbert explain what happened?
“I don’t know, except that I saw a lot of kids in a pile and then I saw us more excited than them,” Humbert said. “When your kids are more excited than them, that’s usually good.”
Maybe it was only fitting that Belle Vernon’s defense won the game because the Leopards’ defense was terrific. Neumann-Goretti was held to 133 total yards and Belle Vernon intercepted Wharton three times. Neumann-Goretti did play without leading rusher Shawn Battle, who was ineligible under PIAA rules because he was ejected from last week’s semifinal game. The 17 points scored tied for the second-lowest in a championship game since 2000.
Neumann-Goretti’s offense basically was non-existent until the final drive. The Saints’ only score came in the second quarter when a bad punt snap went over the head of Belle Vernon punter Willie Schwerha. As the ball rolled into the end zone, Schwerha ran after it but fell suddenly because he injured his knee chasing after the ball. Sam Hobbs recovered it in the end zone for a touchdown. Schwerha kicked a 24-yard field to give Belle Vernon a 3-0 lead with 8:01 left in the first quarter.
The rest of the game had very little offense. Martin was held to 66 yards on 20 carries and Belle Vernon had only 205 yards of offense.
“But when you have a defense like we do, sometimes it can make things right a little bit, even when you’re wrong,” Humbert said.
Humbert had trouble explaining his feelings after the game. He was emotional at times.
“I don’t know, but a lot of time, energy and sacrifice goes into this,” Humbert said. “Frankly, you deal with a lot of crap sometimes. It’s gratifying for it to pay off. I feel like the weight of the world was lifted off my shoulders.”
And Aiden Johnson lifted it.
