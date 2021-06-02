MOON TOWNSHIP — The Conneaut girls lacrosse team had a historic 2021 season, capturing the program’s first District 10 Championship against Villa Maria on May 21.
With that district championship, they earned a ticket to the PIAA playoffs and drew a tough matchup against the WPIAL champion. The Eagles faced Mars, who is ranked second in the state in class 2A according to the latest Maxpreps poll.
Conneaut lost 15-7 at Moon Area High School’s William “Rip” Scherer Field on Tuesday in the first round of the PIAA playoffs.
“We never know what we’re going to get when we come down here. We know its going to be really good competition and they have great programs down here,” Conneaut head coach Scott Shannon said. “I have to hand it to Mars, they’re a well coached team. They played a great game so to hang in there a little and to fight back was a good representation of us.”
The Fightin’ Planets showed early on why they’re ranked so highly.
After winning the opening face off, the Mars offense marched down and parked in the Eagles’ side of the field. Charlotte Stamper scored 41 seconds into the game on a wide-open shot. She scored again 39 seconds later to give Mars a 2-0 lead.
“They were absolutely nervous, but that’s to be expected. We compare ourselves to McDowell just because they’re the class of District 10,” Shannon said. “We knew what scorers were coming in and we knew on paper this was probably a better team than McDowell. They came out and dropped the nerves quickly and played hard.”
At the 22:09 mark, CASH’s Sydney Phillips scored on an open shot attempt to put her team on the board.
It was all Mars for the next several minutes. The Fightin’ Planets scored five goals in quick succession and ran several pick plays to create open shots deep in the Conneaut defense.
“The defense had some adversity in the first couple minutes, but we were able to settle down and make more contact in the 8-meter zone and slow them down a bit, which was key,” Shannon said.
Rylee Jones, the Eagles leading goal scorer, netted one at the 15:30 mark. She picked up a ground ball at midfield and weaved through several Mars defensive players before firing the ball into the back of the net.
Jones scored again to give her team three goals. Off of a free possession shot, she lobbed an underhander to get passed the Fightin’ Planets goalie.
Unfortunately for Conneaut, Mars freshman Mckenna Merritt was nearly impossible to guard throughout the first half. Merritt scored eight goals in the first half including two in the last minute. Mars held a commanding 12-3 lead at the halfway point.
Coming out of the second half, Mars took their foot off the gas and slowed their offense down.
“We didn’t make a ton of changes. I think Mars slowed it down and played down tempo, which I respect,” Shannon said. “That was a great show of sportsmanship and we had some breaks as far as calls go.”
In the second half, the Eagles outscored Mars 4-3. Phillips scored early when she came from behind the goal and juked out her defender before burying her shot.
Jocelyn Denihan scored on a free possession shot to cut the Mars lead to 12-5. Jones added a pair of goals, but the Eagles couldn’t get within striking distance.
“We took advantage of a couple shots off of their mistakes and I give a lot of credit to the girls. They fought all year,” Shannon said. “Every time they seemed to be up against it, they dug deep and fought hard.”
With the loss, Conneaut’s season comes to an end. Jones led the team with four goals and Phillips scored twice.
“I thought we did a good job of taking care of the ball,” Shannon said. “We still made some mistakes, but for the most part we played our most fundamentally sound game of the year. It was a good season, especially with us being as young as we are.”
Mars moves on the the PIAA quarterfinals and will play Strath Haven on Saturday.