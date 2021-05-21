The Conneaut girls lacrosse program has an opportunity to capture its first District 10 championship and redeem recent playoff losses when the Eagles face off against a familiar foe in Villa Maria today.
Game time is scheduled for 7 p.m. at Fairview High School.
These two team matched up in the 2018 and 2019 playoffs. Villa beat CASH 14-10 in the 2018 semifinals and 6-4 in the 2019 championship.
In 2019, Conneaut had beaten Villa twice in the regular season. This year, the Eagles have beaten the Victors three times.
“A chance at redemption carries some weight, especially for senior Camdyn Seman as she is our only player who was with us for both of those games,” Conneaut coach Scott Shannon said. “We have a group of juniors who were freshman in 2019 so they are definitely grateful for another chance to avenge the sting of the 2019 loss.”
Conneaut enters the game with a 5-7 overall record and are 3-6 in region action. All three of their region wins came against Villa and those were lopsided (12-2, 16-5, 14-3).
Villa has a 1-14 overall record and was winless in the region at 0-9. The Victors only win was a 10-7 matchup against Western Reserve Academy in Cleveland on May 15.
“We definitely have a one day at a time attitude. We know from experience that Villa plays their best lacrosse in late May,” Shannon said. “Once we step on the field on Friday, only the next 50 minutes matter — not 2018, not 2019 and not the regular season. We know we have to come out strong and play a solid game to earn that win.”
The Eagles are led by Rylee Jones who has 50 goals on the season while Seman has 27. The two midfielders, in addition to junior midfielder Jocelyn Denihan, are projected to have a big role in today’s outcome.
“As midfielders, they play on both ends of the field and when they play well, good things happen. They provide a lot of leadership to very young defensive and offensive units,” Shannon said. “Offensively, we need to play as a unit and contribute in their own ways. Particularly, we look to senior Natalie Humes to be key for transitions into the attack zone and to add some spark to the offense.”
Jones and Seman combined for eight goals in the team’s first win against Villa this season on March 31. The Eagles came out to a 10-0 lead early in that matchup and hope to replicate that performance today.
Shannon also expects goalie Nicole Hazen, in her first year of lacrosse, to step up and make big stops.
“We are very young this year and we have faced some adversity with Covid shutdowns, a choppy and abbreviated schedule and a lot to learn in a short amount of time. I am extremely proud of what this team has accomplished so far and the way they have learned the game and improved throughout the season,” Shannon said. “I am also grateful for the leadership that seniors Natalie Humes and Camy Seman have shown and their dedication to the program. Winning a D-10 title would be a great way to send them off.”
With another chance at a district title, Shannon hopes his program can add a girls lacrosse trophy to the trophy case at Linesville. A win would be Conneaut’s third team district title in school history and first in seven years, joining girls volleyball in 2013 and football in 2014.
“Winning a D-10 title has been a goal of the program since our inception and is the goal for every team in every sport in D-10. Although CASH has had some success in D-10 championships in other sports, we have an empty spot in the trophy case that would mean a lot for this team to fill,” Shannon said. “It also represents a great start for the younger players on this team who have the chance to take this program to the next level over their careers.”