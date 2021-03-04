Emma Stevenson

Conneaut’s Emma Stevenson drives to the basket during a non-region girls basketball game against Greenville on Wednesday at Conneaut Area Senior High School. Stevenson had 11 points in the Eagles’ 74-34 loss to the Trojans.

 SHANNON ROAE/Meadville Tribune

LINESVILLE — Greenville broke open a one-point game with a 19-point second quarter on its way to a 74-34 win over Conneaut on Wednesday in non-region girls basketball action.

The Trojans had a 14-13 lead after one quarter. Greenville went on to outscore the Eagles 19-6 in the second and 25-12 in third to take a commanding 58-31 lead into the final stanza.

Jaidah Rosario led a trio of Trojans in double figures with 19 points. Grace Cano added 17 points and Josie Lewis tallied 13 points.

Rylee Jones paced CASH with 12 points, eight rebounds and six steals, while Emma Stevenson chipped in with 11 points, three assists and three blocks.

 

’Pickers topple Cards

NORTH EAST — Cochranton trailed by just three at halftime, but couldn’t make up any ground as the Lady Cardinals fell to North East 60-41 on Wednesday in non-region girls basketball action.

Lexie Moore led Cochranton with 15 points. Carley Richter added 11 points for the Cardinals, who open postseason play on Saturday at Region 2 rival Cambridge Springs.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you