LINESVILLE — Greenville broke open a one-point game with a 19-point second quarter on its way to a 74-34 win over Conneaut on Wednesday in non-region girls basketball action.
The Trojans had a 14-13 lead after one quarter. Greenville went on to outscore the Eagles 19-6 in the second and 25-12 in third to take a commanding 58-31 lead into the final stanza.
Jaidah Rosario led a trio of Trojans in double figures with 19 points. Grace Cano added 17 points and Josie Lewis tallied 13 points.
Rylee Jones paced CASH with 12 points, eight rebounds and six steals, while Emma Stevenson chipped in with 11 points, three assists and three blocks.
’Pickers topple Cards
NORTH EAST — Cochranton trailed by just three at halftime, but couldn’t make up any ground as the Lady Cardinals fell to North East 60-41 on Wednesday in non-region girls basketball action.
Lexie Moore led Cochranton with 15 points. Carley Richter added 11 points for the Cardinals, who open postseason play on Saturday at Region 2 rival Cambridge Springs.