CAMBRIDGE SPRINGS — The Blue Devils punched their ticket to the District 10 class 2A title game with a 48-38 win over Region 2 rival Maplewood in girls basketball on Wednesday at the Devils Den.
Both teams traded baskets to start the game, but Cambridge turned their defense all the way up only a few minutes into the semifinal matchup.
Using a diamond press, also knows as a 1-2-1-1, the Blue Devils forced Maplewood to frequently turn the ball over. Several turnovers were in the backcourt, leading to easy buckets for Cambridge.
“We pressed from start to finish tonight and we have every game this year,” Cambridge Springs head coach Ryan McKissock said. “We tweaked our diamond press a little bit to hide it a bit so it looked like man-to-man defense to take Sadie Thomas away as much as possible because she is phenomenal.”
The Cambridge defense lead the team to a 15-0 scoring run over the course of nearly seven minutes.
Over the span, Maplewood committed a half court and a over-and-back violation. Jordyn Wheeler, Blue Devil sophomore, was a key part in forcing both violations.
“There are some games that defense is my favorite part, but some games it’s not,” Wheeler said. “It really depends on who I have to guard that day.”
Cambridge Springs held a 23-10 at halftime.
The Tigers fought back in the second half and outscored the Blue Devils 27-25 in the final 16 minutes, but the deficit was too much to come back from.
Maplewood was forced to start fouling Cambridge with several minutes to play, but the Devils made their free throws down the stretch to put the game away. As a team, Cambridge shot 68 percent from the free throw line throughout the game.
Maplewood’s Izzy Eimer made a deep 3-pointer at the buzzer to bring the Tigers season to a close.
Eimer and Bailey Varnell led the Tigers in scoring with 13 points each. Thomas averages 16.7 points per game, but was held in check with three points.
Wheeler led all scorers with 18 and Madison Yanc added 12.
This was the third meeting between the squads this season. The teams split their regular season bouts, but with both teams graduating a total of three seniors, they could face off in the playoffs for the next several years.
“Maplewood and Cambridge is always a rivalry. It has been for as long as I can remember,” McKissock said. “There are good, young kids on both teams so the next couple years should be fairly fun.”
The Blue Devils had the last laugh this season and advance to the district title game against West Middlesex on Saturday.
“We arn’t looking ahead at all, just to our next matchup,” Wheeler said. “Our saying for the team is ‘winners win’ and that’s all I have in mind.”
Despite the team starting three sophomores, McKissock doesn’t think the team’s youth will be a factor in the district title game.
“They have so much fun playing together that they just play hard and don’t get nervous or worry about any of the outside stuff,” McKissock said. “They don’t care about anything else. Just coming in and playing hard.”