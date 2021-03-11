WEST MIDDLESEX –– Steve Scott served as Saegertown’s skipper last spring in a District 10 Class 2A quarterfinal-round contest with West Middlesex. It was his last game as the Lady Panthers’ head basketball coach.
However, after almost a calendar year to the day later, Scott’s spirit was very much in evidence during Wednesday night’s D-10 Class 2A semifinals with West Middlesex.
“He was a legend ... great guy,” interim head coach Amy Braymer said of Scott.
Saegertown shook 5-time reigning champion West Middlesex for 31 minutes and 59 seconds before bowing, 48-46.
Middlesex’s Carlie Beatty brokered a pair of free throws with 5.4 ticks to play. On Braymer’s ensuing inbounds play Saegertown maintained possession of a loose ball under its basket; however, only seven-tenths of a second remained.
Ava Jones inbounded to Dixie Kindervater, but the latter’s baseline jumper glanced off the rim at the buzzer.
“It wasn’t that strategic of a play; it was set a screen and get the shot, and I think it was a great shot,” Braymer said. “And I don’t want these kids to hang their heads down. The fact that they were in it to point-seven seconds is a great feat, and I’m proud of them.”
West Middlesex (13-4) will meet Cambridge Springs –– a 48-38 winner over Maplewood –– in a Saturday matinee in Middlesex for the crown.
“It never gets old. That’s the goal at the beginning of the year, is to get to the district final, and that’s what we’re doin’. We’re happy to be there,” admitted Middlesex mentor Mike Williams. “Listen, these guys (Lady Panthers) played their butts off. They’re emotional after givin’ a heck of an effort.
“And trust me,” Williams emphasized, “we will take a two-point win. They’re just as good as 30-point wins as long as you continue to move on, keep advancing. And that’s what we wanted, to move on to the next round, and we did.”
Attempting to harness her emotions, the brave Braymer brought to light the backstory to Saegertown’s season:
“Coach Steve Scott, he was the coach of the Lady Panthers ... this would’ve been his 35th season. He died of COVID on December 18. Our girls had to bounce back from that, and I stepped up as the interim head coach ... It’s just been an emotional season.
“This would’ve been my fifth year with him (as an assistant coach). He was a class act. Anybody that knew him ... he respected all athletes from all schools ... a legend. Great guy,” Braymer said, her eyes glistening with tears.
In a game that included eight deadlocks and nine lead changes, Saegertown (12-5) showed no fear. The Lady Panthers pounced to a 13-9 first-quarter lead as Mollie Przybrowski and Averie Braymer divided 8 points. But with Taylor Tomko tallying 8 of her 13 points during the 2nd stanza, the host Ms. Reds rallied to a 28-20 margin at intermission.
With Middlesex making 4 miscues, Braymer (4), Jones (3) and Hailee Gregor (3) sparked Saegertown to a 12-8 third-quarter edge, putting the Lady Panthers within 36-32 entering the final frame.
The teams were tied at 44 before Emily Anthony’s runner from the left side moved Middlesex to a 46-44 margin with 48.7 ticks to play. However, approximately 5 seconds later Przybrowski provided the Panthers with the equalizer.
In the closing seconds the Ms. Reds rebounded two missed shots from close range, and Beatty’s boardwork, following teammate Caitlin Stephens’ missed put-back, afforded her the opportunity for the game-winning freebies.
Beatty boasted a 19-point, 14-rebound double-double. Also, Anthony annexed a game-high nine assists, Tomko tallied 13 points, and Stephens snared 11 caroms.
Middlesex mustered only 19 of 57 floor shots (33%) and converted just half of its 16 free throws. But after Middlesex made nine first-half miscues and 13 through 3 quarters, the Ms. Reds played a clean final frame.
“At the end of the ballgame we did what we had to do,” Williams observed. “We turned the ball over way more, and I thought (the Lady Panthers) out-rebounded us. But listen, ‘Survive and advance.’ That’s what that was about right there. Survive and advance, and glad to be movin’ on.
“We beat that team by 28 points last year (70-42) ... but they gave us everything they had, which is what everyone does,” Williams said, recalling,
“Steve’s last game was us last year at Farrell (in the D-10 quarters), so this is a little emotional for me actually. It was a little different lookin’ over there (to Saegertown’s) bench and not seein’ Steve, to be quite honest. Listen, he’d be proud right now of the way the Panthers played that two-three zone. And I said it before the game, that two-three zone is a MEN-ACE!”
Przybrowski produced 15 points and Braymer brought a 10-point, 12-rebound double-double. She and Jones dished out three and four dimes, respectively, while Gregor grabbed nine rebounds, one more than Jones. To Williams’ point, the Lady Panthers pounded out a 43-41 edge on the glass. However, Saegertown shot just 17 for 56 from the field (30.3%), but 10 for 15 from the line (66.7%), led by Przybrowski’s 7-for-8 marksmanship. Saegertown committed 15 turnovers, two during the 4th frame.
“At the beginning of the season we lost somebody very close to us, so the whole season has been very emotional,” Coach Braymer began. “We really had no pressure on us coming in, and that’s what we told the players –– ‘We don’t have pressure on us, so let’s play for the love of the game, let’s play for coach (Scott), let’s play for each other, for getting each other through this.
“We never expected to be in a semifinal playoff game, and I think they played hard and they played with heart, and that kept us in it to the last,” added Braymer.
The suggestion was made to Braymer that Saegertown’s performance would have made Scott proud of the Lady Panthers.
“Yeah, he would’ve been ... “ she haltingly started. “We can hear everything that he’d be sayin’, and we left a seat for him (on the bench) every game, to be with us, and ... the girls played his game, we played his two-three zone. We played his game this season, and the only thing I asked these girls to do was execute what he always had planned for them, and they did that. They should be very proud.”