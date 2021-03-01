CAMBRIDGE SPRINGS — The Region 2 girls basketball standings have been muddied for the majority of the season. But Cambridge Springs entered its game against Saegertown on Saturday with an opportunity to make things a little clearer.
Mission accomplished.
The Lady Blue Devils beat the Panthers 40-29 to capture the Region 2 championship outright. Cambridge Springs is 14-3 overall and 11-2 in Region 2 after the win. Saegertown is now 9-4 overall and 8-4 in Region 2.
Cambridge Springs and Saegertown had entered the game just a half-game back of each other — with the Blue Devils left with just one region contest on its schedule. Cochranton’s win over Maplewood eliminated the Blue Devils’ lone other threat, sending the Tigers to four losses.
“We are very fortunate and thankful to be where we are as Region 2 basketball champions,” Cambridge Springs coach Ryan McKissock said. “I must tell you though, this region championship is no comparison to the things these ladies are doing in the classroom and off the court.
“Just an incredible group of young ladies who from day one came in to listen, learn and soak up as much knowledge as they could.
“Coach Hansen, Coach Miller and I could not be more proud, and it’s such a blessing to see them grow into confident young women.”
Maddie Yanc led the Blue Devils with 18 points. Hailee Rodgers had 10 points.
For the Panthers, Mollie Przybrowski, Averie Braymer and Sydnie Smith had six points each.
Cards upend Tigers
COCHRANTON — Cochranton climbed to within just a half-game of third place in Region 2 on Saturday with a 51-47 win over Maplewood in girls basketball action.
Four players scored in double figures for the Cardinals led by Carly Richter’s 17 pointa. Chelsey Freyermuth added 12 points, Jaylin McGill 11 points and Lexie Moore 10 points.
Izzy Eimer led the Tigers with 16 points.
Maplewood is now 9-5 overall and 8-4 in Region 2, tied with Saegertown for third place in the region — just a half-game back Seneca. Cochranton is 7-8 overall and 6-5 in the region.
Rock rolls Eagles
SLIPPERY ROCK — Slippery Rock capped its Region 5 campaign unbeaten following a 54-20 win over Conneaut on Saturday in girls basketball action.
Anna Kadlubek had 17 points to lead Slippery Rock (13-2, 12-0 Region 5). Hallie Raabe added 11 points.
For the Eagles (6-10, 5-6 Region 5), Jaelyn Blood led the way with six points and four blocks. Emma Stevenson had seven rebounds.
Oilers top MASH
OIL CITY — Oil City was held scoreless in the first quarter, but bounced back to post a 48-39 win over Meadville on Saturday in Region 5 girls basketball action.
Crizya Chew led the Bulldogs with 11 points. Carlie Longo chipped in with eight points.
Maddy Marczak and Jenna Fischili had 17 points each for Oil City.